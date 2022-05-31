Special Movie Guest: Chris Pratt ready to shine in an epic new installment of ‘Jurassic World’ and is the special movie guest | Present

‘Jurassic World’ has become one of the most acclaimed sagas by the public, and Chris Pratt He has been very satisfied with the great participation he has obtained, which is why he is more than ready to become the protagonist of a new epic installment of the franchise, and he will be with us as special guest in From LOS40 Movie East Friday June 3, at 2:30 pm, via Facebook Live by LOS40.







Chris Prattwho repeats his role as Owen Gradyalong with his partner Bryce DallasHoward as Claire Dearing, has confirmed that the film will indeed be the final installment in the series.

Jurassic World: Dominion It is already emerging as the most epic film of the entire franchise, because we will not only see the return of the original characters of Jurassic Park 1993but will also revolve around the dinosaurs that live and thrive in North America and in other parts of the world.

The film will be the sixth installment of Jurassic Park, and director Colin Trevorrow has described it as “the epic culmination of the entire franchise”, while the first official trailer promises “the end of the Jurassic era”. But that hasn’t stopped many from speculating that there will be more movies.

What is Jurassic World Dominion about?

At the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdomthe destruction of Cloud Island and the failures in the containment measures will lead to the inescapable result that was warned from the beginning: dinosaurs now populate the Earth and are found in the seas, skies and on the continents. This results in humans having to learn to live with the dinosaurs, and fight for their dominance in the food chain.

In Mexico, the film will hit theaters on Wednesday June 1in a closing that promises to be full of emotions, surprises and bigger and bigger dinosaurs.