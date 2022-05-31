Some shocking images of Johnny Depp attacked by Amber Heard come to light

The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to reveal information about the harsh and toxic relationship between Hollywood actors. On this eleventh day of trial, the actor’s security team from films like Pirates of the Caribbean had to testify. Depp’s own bodyguard, Malcolm Connolly, testified via video link.

In these statements, Connolly recounted everything he had experienced and witnessed during Heard and Depp’s marriage. The bodyguard said that the actor “was not happy” in his marriage. Additionally, Connolly stated that Amber Heard was kind at first, but as time went on, her attitude suddenly changed: “Amber started to change. She became feisty, demanding…she could turn cold in the blink of an eye.” “, he explained.

The bodyguard issued that the actress “wanted to wear the pants in the relationship”, appearing “dominant”. Meanwhile, Johnny Depp kept “quiet”. Despite what Ms. Heard has reported, Connolly never saw injuries to Amber Heard, but he did see them on the guitarist and actor.

“Most of these marks were happening on the left hand side of his face… fat lip, bruises to his eye…” witness Malcolm Connolly testifying Amber Heard attacked Johnny Depp on their honeymoon trip. pic.twitter.com/DgBVHJzkHW — brooke (@depplyhaIIows) April 28, 2022

The injuries ranged from “scratches to swelling,” Malcolm Connolly said. The bodyguard reinforced his testimony with some photographic evidence in which Johnny Depp was seen with his face, on the actor’s own honeymoon. “Most of these marks were on the left side of his face. He had a swollen lip and bruises on his eye. He has hit a door … or a door has hit him,” said Connolly, who thanks to the work he knows how to identify any injury.

The bodyguard came to witness some of the tense discussions of both interpreters, claiming to see a bottle fall down the stairwell of the home, taking Depp out of the scene. Finally, he declared having seen the actor use drugs, but it did not interfere with his performance as an actor: “I think Jack Sparrow is more drunk than Johnny Depp.”