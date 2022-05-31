Sofía Vergara reigns in a casual look with a fuchsia sweater and ripped jeans – New Woman

Sofia Vergara Not only is she a style queen on red carpets, she is also a true expert in creating outfits informal For the day to day; especially with denim pants.

Owner of her own collection of jeans, the star has worn this garment in all possible models. Since the skinny tight to her curves, going through those of shot lowuntil the boyfriend.

In one of her most recent appearances, the actress added a new outfits to his repertoire of fashion bets with trousers denim and was reaffirmed as an inspiration for casual style.

Sofía Vergara is an example of casual style with ripped jeans

According to dailymail, The Colombian was caught wasting her spring style on her arrival on the set of America’s Got Talent in Pasadena, California, last Thursday, April 7.

While walking to the NBC studios, the 49-year-old interpreter drew all eyes in her a simple, elegant, basic and flattering style to his figure of 1.70 m.

Sofia’s look to continue with the auditions for the 17th season of the successful reality show was starring a stylish pair jeans broken with high waist and straight legs.

Vergara paired her light wash distressed pants with cropped mid-calf hem with a sweater cropped fuchsia which left a strip of her abdomen exposed.

Sofia also elevated her daily outfit with stiletto heels naked undercut with transparent strips essential in the wardrobe of any woman.

As for accessories, the protagonist of modern family opted for a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses Y a purse tote by Dior in lilac and yellow.

Lastly, the producer also finished off her informal fashion proposal by wearing her long hair loose in waves and heavy makeup that enhanced its stunning natural beauty.

So, with this fabulous casual ensemble, Sofia Vergara not only did he look sensational, he also revalidated his title as queen of the outfits with jeans to be the most chic in the day to day.