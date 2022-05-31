Sofía Vergara falls in love in the pool with an ‘animal print’ swimsuit

The actress Sofia Vergara enjoyed the memorial day with a sunny day and swimming pool. Through her Instagram account, she showed off her incredible figure dressed in a animal print strapless swimsuit‘.

The star styled her hair into a ponytail and wore red-rimmed sunglasses. increased the glamor with gold earrings and showed impeccable makeup consisting of nude foundation and lipstick.

He posed in front of a pool of crystal clear water and added more than 195 thousand reactions.

Sofia Vergara is more than ready for the arrival of summer. A few days ago, she modeled a Dolce & Gabbana full swimsuit leopard print and declared that he was getting ready for the hottest season. She wore Foster Grant sunglasses.

The Colombian partnered with Foster Grant to bring out a glamorous line of eyeglasses and sunglasses. told the magazine People that when she turned 40 she began to lose her sight, but she didn’t want to wear glasses because she thought she would look old. She convinced herself that she didn’t need them.

“But then I kept squinting to look at my cell phone and one day my son said to me, ‘Mom, you don’t want to wear your glasses because you think you look old, but you look older by making that squinty face, putting the phone too far away. ‘” he recalled.

When he wanted to look for glasses that fit him, he could not find ones that he liked and thus his alliance with Foster Grant prospered. “Those are the glasses I wear right now. If we are going to have to use them… That at least they make us look pretty, not as if you were the grandmother”.

Vergara is one of the actresses most loved and successful Latinas in the United States. She modeled from the age of 17 and although she was studying dentistry in Colombia, she dropped out of college to become a television presenter.

He rose to fame while hosting two television shows for the Univision television network in the late 1990s. His first notable work in English was in the film Chasing Daddy in 2003.

The Colombian was the highest paid actress in 2020 with earnings of $43 million dollarsaccording to Forbes magazine.

Its success was due to the end of the last season of the series modern-family. She later worked as a judge on the show America’s Got Talent. She also has an empire around her image, with lines of furniture, clothing and even coffee makers.

She is an ambassador for the luxury brand Dolce Gabbana. Last year she dazzled while modeling summer collections on Instagram.