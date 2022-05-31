Rihanna’s tributary in “Starstruck” shocked Álvaro Escobar to tears: “I was moved by what I was seeing”

This Monday, the Channel 13 program continued with its intense competition and a new team eliminated. It was the Michael Jackson team, made up of Germán Muñoz, Carlos Cerón and Benjamín Ramírez. But there was also another situation that stood out at night, the emotion of Álvaro Escobar after the presentation of Rihanna’s group.

During the episode, the Rihanna team (Francia Parra, Francisca Pantenes and Nadia Gutiérrez) came to face the Michael Jackson team with “Love on the brain”. This moment of “Starstruck” caused great emotion because Sergio Lagos emphasized the story of Francisca, whose grandfather accompanies her to each program from San Vicente de Tagua Tagua and she confessed that “thanks to him” she can be part of this space.

This beautiful connection between grandfather and granddaughter caused the member of the jury, Álvaro Escobar, to be left with tears in his eyes and almost unable to speak when having to evaluate this team, limiting himself to saying that “the work is super good, they went too far, congratulations”, to later add that “I was moved by what I was seeing. That is the power that music has… it helps to improve as a human being”.

The winner of this third duel was the Rihanna team, who went on to be among the top 10 stars and the Michael Jackson team had to fight in the final battle to continue in space, finally being eliminated.