Rihanna: A $ AP Rocky talks about how she wants to raise their son

Rihanna And A $ AP Rocky they form a very private couple and there are rare occasions when they talk about their relationship, or their private life. Suffice it to say that they have not yet made any official announcements about the birth of their first child. In this regard, for now we only know that he is a little boy and who was born in Los Angeles on May 13th.

However, in a new interview, A $ AP Rocky addressed some personal issues, including her story with Rihanna and how she wants to raise their child.

Talking with Dazed & Confused for the cover story of the magazine’s summer issue, regarding his relationship with RiRi, the rapper said: “I think it’s just natural. We happen to feel good together in a natural way. You know, it would take a lot of work to get us together before we leave the house. Sometimes we match it with a t-shirt, or we just wear the same clothes. If I buy a shirt that she likes, I expect her to steal it … but then I have to steal it from her again“.

About the time spent at Barbadosthe hometown of Rihanna and her father as well, A $ AP said: “It was truly amazing. I had relatives there who came to New York once every five years, relatives I have only spoken to on the phone all my life. Remember those one dollar and five dollar calling cards? I was raised knowing my roots, but I lacked direct experience. I didn’t have a chance to experience it until I became an adult. It was one of the most surreal experiences I’ve ever had in my life“.

Regarding how he sees himself as a father, A $ AP Rocky said instead: “I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, whatever happens. I actually like watching cartoons – I’ve seen the Teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba !, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark. I hope to raise children with an open mind. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool kid with cool parents“.

And which parents are cooler than Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky?

ph: getty images





















