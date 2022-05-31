“RHODubai” star Lesa Milan Hall meets her husband Rivals Rom-Coms (EXCLUSIVE)

Ads

Ever since Andy Cohen announced that The Real Housewives of Dubai was in the works in November 2021, fans have been eager to find out more about Bravo Real Housewives’ first original international franchise.

Slowly but surely, the network let the public know the details surrounding the eleventh franchise, from the cast list to a teaser trailer, to a surprising cameo from a former Atlanta housewife.

As viewers prepare to meet Lesa Milan Hall, Dr Sara Al Madani, Caroline Brooks, Chanel Ayan and Nina Ali, and get acquainted again with Ladies of London alum Caroline Stanbury, we met a star about her family life.

Prior to the premiere of RHODubai, Lesa Milan Hall spoke exclusively with Distractify about how she met her husband, Richard “Rich” Hall, and shared how she ended up living in the wealthy UAE city.

Source: Bravo / Chris Haston

The cast of the first season of “The real housewives of Dubai”.

The season one star may currently reside in Dubai, but was actually born in Kingston, Jamaica. The former Miss Jamaica Universe contestant moved with her family to South Florida when she was 11.

Although she has been in Jamaica for over a decade, Lesa told us that Miami had the greatest influence on her upbringing.

When she was a journalism and fashion student at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Lesa met her English husband, Richard Hall.

“He was on vacation in Miami and I was going through a horrible breakup. My friends dragged me to Miami for a girls’ night out, and we met, ”Lesa shared with Distractify. “We were long-distance for about a year, and then, in the end, she asked the question and I moved to Dubai.”

Richard proposed to Lesa on the beach outside the Fountainbleu Hotel, which is where the LIV nightclub is located, the place where they met.

Lesa and Richard married in 2014 and have since welcomed three children, Sebastian, Kristian and Maximillian, together. The RHODubai cast member has led a rather cosmopolitan life, even though Dubai has indeed become her home.

“I like to say that I was made in Kingston, packed in Miami and then exported to Dubai,” Lesa told us.

Source: Instagram / @ Lesa.Milano

Sala Lesa Milan

While Lesa is on the verge of becoming a reality star, she has another impressive job on her resume: a luxury stylist. When she was pregnant with her first child, she Lesa decided to create a maternity clothing line that would allow mothers-to-be to feel beautiful during pregnancy.

Celebrities like Beyoncé and Gigi Hadid wore Mina Roe designs during their pregnancies and Lesa will feature the brand in the Bravo series. She also created My Little Makers, a line of toys designed to help children in their early development.

A post shared by LESA MILANO (@ lesa.milan)

Lesa is clearly prone to creativity and her husband, Richard, is a real estate developer and financier. His work has brought the two to Dubai, but Lesa’s role in the reality series will make them stay there.

The Real Housewives of Dubai will debut June 1 at 9pm EST on Bravo. New episodes will air Wednesday, and you can also stream the series on Peacock.

