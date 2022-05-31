Revolutionary Innovation for Lovers of Health and Wellness – Samsung Newsroom Malaysia

By: TaeJong Jay Yang, Executive Vice President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business Healthcare R&D Team at Samsung Electronics

Health technology has prioritized constant exercise, breaking personal records and meeting daily fitness goals. In recent years, we have seen a distinctive cultural shift in the way users approach health: people are redefining the norms in this space and approaching health with a more holistic mindset. It’s less about calories burned and pounds lost and more about understanding their bodies, both physically and mentally, seeking to prioritize what’s most important to them, like healthy eating, adequate sleep, and exercise.

With this in mind, we continue to build on the Galaxy Watch experience by focusing on one of my highest priorities here at Samsung Electronics: providing comprehensive health solutions for our users. For years, we’ve worked to offer comprehensive health features that give our users the tools they need to achieve their goals and lead a healthy lifestyle.

We are delighted that Samsung and Google are working together to meet this need with a new solution, Health Connect. Just announced at Google I/O, developers now have access to a single set of APIs that enable the creation of health and fitness experiences. With the new Health Connect API, users will have a comprehensive set of controls to manage their health and fitness data across apps.

Health Connect supports more than 50 types of data, such as exercise and sleep, as well as your vital signs, heart rate, and blood pressure. To ensure users are in full control of their data, Health Connect provides centralized privacy controls, making it easy to give permission to apps that want to share your data on the device.

And this is not just a proof of concept. We are working together with Google and other partners to realize the full benefits and potential of Health Connect. I am pleased to confirm that Samsung Health will also adopt Health Connect later this year. With the permission of users, this will allow app developers to leverage the accurate and optimized data measured on Galaxy Watch for Samsung Health and use it in their apps as well.

We can’t wait to see how developers use Health Connect to bring holistic and tangible health benefits to Galaxy users. This new service is a big step towards empowering consumers to experience the benefits of holistic living.

Even though it’s been a busy year for us in the Samsung Health R&D team, finally being able to share what we’ve been working on, and that’s one of my favorite parts of my job. Of course, this is only a fraction of everything that goes on behind the scenes. We look forward to sharing future updates on software and hardware experiences as we continue to lead the industry with next-generation wearables. Until then, have a happy I/O!