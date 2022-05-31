Renowned Peruvian artist donates hyper-realistic paintings by Prat and Grau to the National Maritime Museum – G5noticias

Within the framework of the celebration of Chile’s Cultural Heritage Day, and in commemoration of the 143rd anniversary of the Naval Battle of Iquique and Punta Gruesa, on the morning of Sunday, May 29, the renowned Peruvian artist Walt Wizard, represented by Mr. Ramón Montoya made a donation to the Director of the National Maritime Museum (MMN), Rear Admiral Andrés Rodrigo, of two hyper-realistic works that portray the figure of Commander Arturo Prat Chacón and Admiral Miguel Grau Seminario, as a symbol of brotherhood between both nations.

The painting of the hyper-realistic image of Commander Arturo Prat Chacón, which was made by the artist based on a digital reconstruction of the national hero and historical background provided by the MMN, was given as a donation to be exhibited in this Historic Patrimonial Center of Mount Artillery , while the painting with the image of Admiral Miguel Grau Seminario, which was designed based on the hyper-realistic statue of the commander of Huáscar previously made by the Peruvian artist, at the request of the donor, will be delivered to the Huáscar Museum, in the region of Biobio.

In this regard, Rear Admiral Rodrigo pointed out: “Today we receive these two works made with hyperrealism techniques that show two great, two iconic sailors from the Chilean Navy and the Peruvian Navy, but also from their respective nations, who They will always be an example of attitude, courage, dedication and courage for the generations of today and always. These works will have a prominent place in our collections, which will serve not only to value these great heroes, but also to reflect and transport our visitors to the most sublime spaces of our national history.”

Walt Wizard’s motivation to make these two works is part of the intention to reflect on brotherhood, good relations and peace between countries, in that the Pacific War was a moment in history where fate made that in the In the battle of Iquique, Commander Arturo Prat achieved glory and, for his part, the Peruvian Admiral Miguel Grau, in a gesture of chivalry, handed over the belongings of the Commander of the Esmeralda to his widow Carmela Carvajal.

walt-wizard

Walter Huamán, better known in the artistic environment as Walt Wizard, is a renowned plastic artist from Peru, who makes life-size hyper-realistic statues with medical-grade silicone. Although he is internationally recognized for making statues of characters from the world of entertainment, music and sports ranging from Sylvester Stallone to Conor Mc Gregor; Since 2018, on the occasion of the Bicentennial of Peru, he has set out to create hyper-realistic statues of prominent figures in history such as José de San Martín.