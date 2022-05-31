ready for the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations

Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson have landed a London for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The American showgirl arrived in the UK ahead of the celebrations for Queen Elizabeth’s 70th anniversary and did so with her 28-year-old boyfriend.

The 41-year-old star-and-strip gossip queen and her boyfriend were spotted sporting matching platinum blonde hairstyles after being paparazzi upon their arrival in the British capital on the evening of Monday 30 May. The couple smiled at the photographers and cameras after going to a casual date in downtown London.

The UK is ready to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth, for the historic milestone of 70 years of reign. And many stars from all over the world will be attending the most important event of the century, just like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

Davidson recently announced that he would be leaving Saturday Night Live, the US television show that saw him become famous and where he remained for 8 years. Now, for him, the doors of Netflix where a comic special will soon be released that sees him as the protagonist and where details on the relationship with Kim Kardashian will probably also be revealed.

A relationship born in the shadow of the painful and controversial divorce with rap Kanye West. Kim Kardashian, in fact, had 4 children by her ex-husband, but the relationship had completely deteriorated and after her divorce, she Kim is once again the real kim that everyone knew.





