Rachel Zegler to star in The Hunger Games prequel

Today, it was revealed that the actress Rachel Zegler will star The Ballad of Songbirds and Serpentsthe prequel to The Hunger Games. Via Lionsgate, it was revealed that the actress of Colombian descent will play Lucy Gray Bairdthe main female role of the new saga.

“Lucy Gray is the perfect match for Rachel Zegler as an actress: the character is bold, independent and defiant, but also vulnerable, emotional and caring. Rachel will make this character unforgettable,” revealed Francis Lawrence.

After becoming known for starring West Side Story and soon as the new Snow WhiteRachel Zegler, joins a new franchise under the direction of Francis Lawrenceintended to portray a post-war Capitol and a young 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow before he became Panem’s tyrannical president.

In this way, the movie The Ballad of Songbirds and SerpentsIt will be a prequel will take place several decades before Katniss Everdeen’s involvement (played by Jennifer Lawrence) in The Hunger Games.

‘The Ballad of Birds and Serpents’ is in development

The new movie of The Hunger Games It will be based on the novel of the same name written by Susan Collins.raising 3,000 million dollars with the franchise and publishing the prequel in 2022 that will be made into a movie.

For its part, Lionsgate announced that the film The Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents, will hit theaters on November 17, 2023where the author of the books Suzanne Collins, Tim Palen, Jim Miller and Brad Simpson, will be working as executive producers.

The last draft of the script will be in charge of Michael Lesslie, who was responsible for the films Macbeth Y Assassin’s Creedlike Michael Arndt, screenwriter of Little Miss Sunshine.

Also, Rachel Zegler will also be part of Shazam: Fury of the Godsalong with Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu that will be released in December 2022, so it is expected to see more of the young actress on the big screen.

