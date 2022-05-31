Rachel Zegler to star in ‘The Hunger Games’ prequel

American actress and singer, Rachel Zegler will star “The Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents” (“The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes”, in its original English) the prequel to “The Hunger Games”also written by the author of the best-selling dystopian fantasy books by SuzanneCollins.

The 21-year-old artist is coming off a starring role in “Love without barriers” (“West Side Story”, 2021), Oscar-nominated musical directed by steven spielbergwho adapted not only the Broadway musical with songs from Leonard Bernstein (about whom a biopic is being made), but his first film by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins (1961).

In this new project, Zegler will play Lucy Gray Bairdthe District 12 tribute whose path will eventually cross paths with the young Coriolanus Snow, who before being targeted by Katniss Everdeen, had a past that will be played by Tom Blyth (“Scott and Sid”, “Robin Hood”).

In this sense, the president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Nathan Kahane, explained in declarations to The Hollywood Reporter that “Rachel embodies all those skills” that were required for this project.

“When you read Suzanne’s book, Lucy Gray’s emotional intelligence, physical agility and fiercely powerful and determined singing voice shine through. Rachel embodies all of those skills – she is the perfect choice for our Lucy Gray,” she stated.

Directed by Francis Lawrence (“Operation Red Sparrow”), director of the original saga, will be in charge of this prequel from the script of Michael Leslie (“Assassin’s Creed”, 2016). Plan your premiere for November 17, 2023.

For its part, Rachel comes with a schedule of blockbuster releases that make up the sequel. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” (“The fury of the gods”) and the next live action of “Snow White”.