Rachel Zegler to star in ‘Hunger Games’ prequel

Fresh off her breakout role in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” Rachel Zegler will star in the planned prequel to “The Hunger Games.”

Lionsgate announced Tuesday that the Colombian-born American actress will play Lucy Gray Baird in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” an extension of the saga. which takes place decades before the adventures of Katniss Everdeen.

Katniss, played by Jennifer Lawrence, participated in the 74th edition of the Hunger Games; Baird will be part of the 10th.

Susan Collins, whose novels were made into a movie in a franchise that has grossed $3 billion, published in 2020 the prequel on which the new film will be based. In the film, Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute from impoverished District 12, sings at a crucial moment during the harvest ceremony. Zegler will appear alongside Tom Blyth, who will play 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow.

“Our casting team, Deb Zane and Dylan Jury, led an exhaustive search listening to hundreds of actors searching for our perfect Lucy Gray. That search ended when Rachel Zegler blew the roof off with the depth and breadth of her talent as an actress, singer and performer,” producer Nina Jacobson said in a statement. “Rachel is absolutely convincing; Like Lucy Gray, her voice and her charisma dominate the stage, while her inner strength and humanity transform those around her.”

Lionsgate plans to release “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” in theaters on November 17, 2023.