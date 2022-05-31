Rachel Zegler could have confirmed her signing for the prequel to The Hunger Games

A cryptic message from Rachel Zegler suggests that she will play the main female role in the prequel to The Hunger Games

Rachel Zegler has been in the spotlight lately with his impressive performance in the musical West Side Story of steven spielberg. The young actress has also been working on a live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs which is under development in Disney. That movie also has Gal Gadot as the evil queen, but it is not clear what will happen to the seven dwarfs. Meanwhile, Zegler will enter the DCEU with a role in the long-awaited superhero sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

And the thing does not stop there, because yesterday the GiantFreakingRobot page published that the interpreter had signed for the film adaptation of The Song of Songbirds and Snakesthe prequel to The Hunger Games that already has Tom Blyth like a very young Coriolanus Snow. The curious thing is that, shortly after the rumor broke, Zegler published the tweet that you can read below:

listen up…..can y’all grow restfully? are you becoming an individual resting decisively? — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) May 30, 2022 “Listen… can you grow up in peace? Are you becoming an individual who resolutely rests?

At first glance, the tweet looks a bit strange, but that could be because it contains a secret message. Internet sleuths have discovered that the first letter of each word in the tweet forms the name of Lucy Gray Baird. That name happens to be one of the main characters in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which means either Zegler is giving a big clue, or we’re in for an incredible coincidence.

Gray is a major part of the 10th Hunger Games, and as such is on the same level as Jennifer Lawrence What Katniss Everdeen. They were both tribute women of the district 12. Gray forms a strong bond with the young Coriolanus Snow, who is 18 years old at the time of the prequel story and mentors him. Most fans will know him as the tyrannical president of panema from the original films, played by Donald Sutherland.