Queen Elizabeth celebrates the Platinum Jubilee

TOStill it is not known in which nuance Queen Elizabeth will celebrate the Platinum Jubilee on 2 June. But one thing is certain: if from 1952 to today she has remained steadfast in her command, becoming the most loved sovereign ever, it is thanks to her for her refined (and pragmatic) art of compromise.

The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth

It will be the balcony of the excluded. When the Queen Elizabeth – in a significantly colored outfit – it will look out from Buckingham Palace after the parade of Trooping the Colorthe June 2to open the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, next to her there will be only real professionals and approved relatives. In news language, this means there will be no Andrew, clumsily withdrawn from public office due to ties to child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein (and the $ 16 million it took to neutralize Virginia Giuffre’s rape allegations).

The Royal Family today

Above all, it means that they will not be there Harry and Meghan, who also accepted the invitation to London – with the children! – to celebrate the historic event. The monarchy is made up of symbolsand that balcony represents a crucial problem: reconciling a timeless institution with the wear and tear of modern life.

It is not easy to be born designated heirs – Charles he has been Prince of Wales since 1969: how much else ever – but growing up as a cadet is an exercise in high acrobatics. In exchange for anachronistic privileges granted by the sovereign – that is: the mother – it is necessary to renounce all autonomy. Anne, Princess Royal, succeeded by virtue of a granite absence of vanity; Edward resigned himself after creating a scandal with the communications agency he ran with his wife Sophie (now a favorite daughter-in-law, thanks to a diet of sensible and low-profile patrons). Queen Elizabeth says Tina Brown in the mighty The Palace Papers, just released in England, bears no grudge. And knows how to move with the times.



– Photo taken from the book The Queen. Color diary of Queen Elizabeth by Sali Hughes (Vallardi).

– Photo taken from the book The Queen. Color diary of Queen Elizabeth by Sali Hughes (Vallardi).

– Photo taken from the book The Queen. Color diary of Queen Elizabeth by Sali Hughes (Vallardi).

– Photo taken from the book The Queen. Color diary of Queen Elizabeth by Sali Hughes (Vallardi). Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Handle Handle Handle Handle Handle Handle Handle Getty Images

Before the surprise inauguration of the new Elizabeth Line of the London Underground in a yellow coat, the last time we saw it surrender to history was on April 17 last year, at funeral of Philip. A grieving lady, sitting alone, away from the rest of the family “for her sake” of hers.

Confident dresser Angela Kelly – known at court as AK47, the assault rifle, for its explosive temperament – he said, in the chapter just added to book The other side of the coinlife at the time of the lockdown in Her Majesty’s very restricted social bubble, where she worked as a hairdresser, sewed masks, and organized the Bubble Olympics, team games in Windsor park with the queen to reward the winners. From isolation, Queen Elizabeth came out very loved, and very fragile. “Occasional mobility problems” prevented her from attending the opening ceremony of the Parliament. It was Carlo who read the speech in the House of the Lord: a preview of the world to come.

Elizabeth, a lonely woman in charge

For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth was a single woman in charge. And therefore invariably reproached for being her – writes Tina Brown – “a low-intensity mother”: she lost Christmases and birthdays, she moved with every chickenpox because she, having not attended schools, she had never been exposed to the virus. Net of the impracticability of negotiating a different balance between the house and the Crown, you seem to have often used the excuse of state affairs to ignore thorny private matters.

In the family they say that “he plays the ostrich”: a skill that is perhaps not very commendable, undoubtedly identifiable, decidedly equal. About which: after William and Kate’s marriage he changed the law of succession, providing identical inheritance rights to males and females (and at the baptism of their second child Charlotte was, of course, in pink).

The mission of Queen Elizabeth

His mission, from the day of his coronation, is to represent “the vast regions and diverse peoples that I have the duty to serve”. But the British Empire no longer exists, the Commonwealth falters, Scotland and Northern Ireland argue about autonomy: the concept of representation must be reinvented continuously. In 1997 the crowd at Lady Diana’s funeral – writes Tina Brown – strikes the queen as «a revelation, in quantity and variety: old and young, black and white, Asians from the South and the East; in a sari or shorts, in a pinstripe or hijab “: she doesn’t look like her at all.

And so it is she who must look like them: the flag at half mast on the Buckingham Palace flagpole represents the supremacy of reason of state over opinion. And with the same posture, in 2005, he finally allows the wedding of Carlo and Camilla: “Since she has no intention of leaving, she might as well be welcome.” At least the bride has all the qualities that Elizabeth admires in human beings (her third favorite animal species, after horses and dogs): “Perseverance, discretion, stoicism under pressure.”

The same with which it was forged Kate Middleton, together with a certain solidly bourgeois practical spirit, which the queen welcomes by providing William a “cottage” for the dress rehearsal of coexistence. It is also by virtue of these prudent revolutions that, in the spring of 2011, the royal wedding unfolds flawlessly like a pop fairy tale. Only a couple of weeks later, the first British sovereign since 1911, Elizabeth lands in Dublin on an official visit, emerald coat and coordinated Bentley, welcomed “as if she were Beyoncé”. It is her greatest political achievement: a “lesson in reconciliation,” as Prime Minister David Cameron calls it.

In 2012 the Diamond Jubilee it is an announced triumph and, when the Olympics are inaugurated in July, London sparkles like a torch of freedom, inclusion, multiculturalism. And ineffable coolness: the queen arrives at the stadium with James Bond.

Queen Elizabeth appreciates discretion, perseverance, stoicism under pressure: qualities of Camilla and Kate Middleton.

Queen Elizabeth has reconciled a timeless institution like the Crown with the wear and tear of modern life.

If Meghan had entered the scene …

Perhaps, if Meghan Markle had entered the scene then, the story would be different today. Or maybe she would just have accelerated that already underground polarization process then exploded in the pro Brexit vote. The crowd that in 2019 on the streets of Windsor greets the newlyweds of Sussex – the same, in quantity and variety, that had gathered around Diana – is not enough to avoid the pyrotechnic failure of the possibility “to create a space for an imperfect prince. like Harry and the only black woman in the monarchy. ‘ It was a mistake of the institution, not of the family: “We did not give due importance to the racial question” explain palace sources.

But from the outside it is difficult to understand the difference: it is necessary to rebuild a moral credibility. The key may lie in Carlo’s genuinely pioneering commitment to sustainability. The future king “by miraculous timing will ascend the throne when his lifelong passion for the planet is fundamental”. It is the whole of humanity, this time, that must be represented.

Books to read about Queen Elizabeth