Princess Eugenie of York moves to Portugal and leaves the house that Prince Harry gave her

Princess Eugenia of York and her family are moving to Portugal, more specifically to the CostaTerra Golf & Ocean Club, a private residential complex where her husband, Jack Brooksbank, will work for her promotion. Prince Andrew’s son-in-law thus joins the new project of real estate tycoon Mike Meldman, who is developing some 300 houses in that location south of Lisbon and facing the Atlantic coast.

According to British media, the couple will divide their time between Portugal and London, because, among other issues that will keep them united with their country, Princess Eugenie will not leave her job as associate director at the international art gallery Hauser & Wirth. This new move of the couple is the second this month.



View of the golf course and the landscape surrounding the CostaTerra Golf & Ocean Club residences. COASTLAND

Until recently, Eugenia, Brooksbank, and their one-year-old — August — occupied Frogrmore Cottage, in Windsor, the house that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle renovated before they resigned and that they sublet to Eugenia and her husband after they went to live in California. After 20 months residing in it, the Brooksbanks reestablish her previous residence, Ivy Cottage, a small house next to Kensington Palace that had previously been Prince Harry’s bachelor house, as their London residence.

It is curious to see how in the series The Crown the members of the Windsor are divided and fight for rooms and adjacent buildings in the palaces to live, and in reality it is not very different. The best palaces and houses are occupied according to rank, as if it were the game of the empty chair that must be filled. Deaths, births, weddings and resignations make assigning new locations and since there have been several for some time now, some have rotated from home.



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in a file image. POOL / Reuters





read also

Enric Trias

Eugenia’s departure to Portugal and the reassignment of Ivy Cottege as a residence when she is in London opens the door for Harry and Meghan to use the Windsor property when they visit the United Kingdom. The Sussexes only lived in Frogrmore Cottage for a few months and according to British media published at the time, the remodeling work on the property ceded by Queen Elizabeth II to her grandson would have cost around 2.7 million euros, with the public Royal Grant responsible. of the works. This sum was returned to the British coffers by the Dukes of Sussex months after the resignation and for that reason they would have gained temporary rights to the property.



The location of Frogmore Cottage, near Windsor Castle, where the couple married on May 19 last year. Third parties

Jack Brooksbank’s Other Business

The son-in-law of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson is also an ambassador in Europe for the Casamigos tequila brand. It was also Meldman, the same one who develops the urbanization where he will now reside, who co-founded that brand of spirits together with Hollywood star George Clooney. Meldman and Clooney also founded Casamigos with Cindy Crawford’s husband, businessman Randy Gerbe.