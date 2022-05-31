Price of the dollar today May 31, the peso advances in the month

Today, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.6542 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso fell 14.84 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 19.6855 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

Regarding the monthly variation, the local currency advanced this session to a position 65.98 higher than at the end of April, when on Friday 29 the currency stood at 20.3453 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the day highlights the sixth month with increases in the price of oil and that the markets expect the start of the process of cutting the Fed’s balance sheet in the US tomorrow.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.6855 – Sell: $19.6855

: Buy $19.6855 – Sell: $19.6855 HSBC : Buy: $19.02 – Sell: $19.70

: Buy: $19.02 – Sell: $19.70 Banamex : Buy: $19.09 – Sell: $20.18

: Buy: $19.09 – Sell: $20.18 Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $18,533 – Sale: $19.94

Purchase: $18,533 – Sale: $19.94 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.05

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.05 IXE: Purchase: $18.53 – Sale: $19.94

Purchase: $18.53 – Sale: $19.94 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Purchase: $20.07- Sale: $20.61

Purchase: $20.07- Sale: $20.61 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.17 – Sell: $20.89

Buy: $20.17 – Sell: $20.89 Inbursa: Buy: $19.11 – Sell: $20.08

Buy: $19.11 – Sell: $20.08 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.1570 – Sale: $20.1675

Purchase: $19.1570 – Sale: $20.1675 Banregio: Buy: $18.81 – Sell: $20.31

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 31,709.1 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.10 pesos, for $24.78 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

