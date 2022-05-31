Prepare a spectacular coffee jam with this simple recipe

The jam It is one of the options that we enjoy the most to accompany our breads, desserts or even snacks, for all kinds of options it can be ideal. This preserve is recognized for having as its base fruit and combine it with sugareven many people usually use fruit several days old so as not to waste it, however today we will not use the traditional fruit.

As the title mentions, today we bring you an option based on coffeeso you can not imagine the explosion of flavor that you will have in your mouth, because you do not expect the great consistency and the taste that will give your moments. In addition to this, it will become a perfect option to also combine with savory Options, that surely you will not hesitate to have it more than once.

As you know, this jam It is somewhat different from what we are used to and, therefore, you will have to do a different trick to notice whether or not it is at the perfect point of cooking and, ideally, to remove from the heat and take your refrigerator. To do this, you will take a little of the product with the help of your miserable stick, and we will drop the droplet in a container with cold water. The correct result, you should notice that the dot is not diluted in the water and will indicate that it is correct and should be slightly thicker.

coffee jam

Ingredients

1 L sugar-free whipping cream

250 grams of sugar

240ml espresso

Glass jars (previously sterilized)

Preparation