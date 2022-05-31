Prepare a spectacular coffee jam with this simple recipe

The jam It is one of the options that we enjoy the most to accompany our breads, desserts or even snacks, for all kinds of options it can be ideal. This preserve is recognized for having as its base fruit and combine it with sugareven many people usually use fruit several days old so as not to waste it, however today we will not use the traditional fruit.

As the title mentions, today we bring you an option based on coffeeso you can not imagine the explosion of flavor that you will have in your mouth, because you do not expect the great consistency and the taste that will give your moments. In addition to this, it will become a perfect option to also combine with savory Options, that surely you will not hesitate to have it more than once.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker