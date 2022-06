Waiting for a verdict in the defamation trial, a large transport ended up surprising fans and journalists by showing a kind of pirate ship in honor of Pirates of the Caribbean.

While the verdict is still awaited in the trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, who are accusing each other of defamation, a truck themed by Pirates of the Caribbean was taken to the front of the courts, surprising the audience.

By itself, the transport seemed to look like an RV decorated to look like some kind of pirate ship with fake ocean decorations, as well as a poster of the Disney film.

The fake boat was found outside the building for a few moments before continuing on its way. Anyway, this It is not the first time that the property has encountered scenes of this type.

Specifically, since the beginning of the trial between the interpreters different fans have come to the place to present their support for both Heard and Deppwhere posters, flowers and even alpacas.

The latter in reference to an interrogation of the interpreter of Sweeney Toddwhere Heard’s lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, asked Depp: “If Disney came to you and offered him 300 million dollars and a million alpacas, Would that or anything in the world get me back to Disney in a movie? Pirates of the Caribbean?”

Then Depp, with a slightly amused look, he stated that he would not return to the franchise.

So far there has been no mention of the jury that will give the verdict to the demand of the interpreters. the wait It can be extended for even more days.