Pinocchio: Disney releases emotional live-action teaser trailer with Tom Hanks

anticipating the Disney+Daywhich takes place on September 8, The Walt Disney Company revealed the first teaser trailer for the live action of “Pinocchio” (“pinocchio“), made by Tom Hanks.

The film that is based on the classic story and animation of 1940 returns now with the direction of the Oscar winner, Robert Zemeckis.

The wooden puppet that comes to life returns to embark on an exciting adventure to become a real boy.

Hanks takes on the role of “Geppetto,” a carpenter who builds “Pinocchio” (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) and He treats him like his son.

The cast is also joined by Joseph Gordon-Levitt as “Jimy Cricket,” who serves as “Pinocchio’s” guide and “conscience”; Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo is the “Blue Fairy”; Keegan-Michael Key is “Honest John”; Oscar nominee Lorraine Bracco is “Sofia the Seagull,” a new character, and Luke Evans is “The Coachman.”

Also in the cast are Kyanne Lamaya as “Fabiana” (and her puppet “Sabina”), Giuseppe Battiston as “Mr. Stromboli” and Lewin Lloyd as “Lampwick.”

The official poster of Disney’s live-action “Pinocchio”. COURTESY / DISNEY



When and where does “Pinocchio” premiere?

As a celebration of the most important day for Disney throughout the year, “Pinocchio” will premiere directly on the Disney+ platform on September 8.

Disney announced that this day will also announce more premieres of Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

AC