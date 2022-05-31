Pinocchio: Disney Plus reveals trailer with Tom Hanks as Geppetto

As it has done for a few years, Disney has prepared a new version of one of its classics: Pinocchio. In this film we will see the story of Pinocchio, the wooden doll that became a child real and that it was created by Gepetto, who will be played by Tom Hanks in the live-action.

For a long time Disney announced the actors who are part of the adaptation of Pinocchio and it certainly drew attention that Tom Hanks plays Gepetto. After a long wait, a preview of what the actor looks like when he brings this character to life has finally been revealed.

Through its social networks, Disney shared the Pinocchio teaser trailer, in which Tom Hanks surprises by the characterization they gave him for Gepettoin addition to the fact that a few images that are part of the live-action have been revealed.

On the other hand, the teaser trailer also revealed the date on which the film will be released. For now it has been confirmed that it will have an exclusive premiere on Disney Plusbut it has not been reported if it will also reach theaters.

The live-action of Pinocchio will arrive on Disney Plus on September 8, so mark the date on your calendar so you don’t miss it.

Before the trailer for the film was revealed, a short video was shared, which is also included in the teaser trailer, of Cynthia Erivo, the one in charge of interpreting the emblematic Blue Fairya character that turns the Geppetto doll into a real boy.

The cast headed by the aforementioned Tom Hanks as Gepetto features Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key is Honest John, Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull—a new character—and Luke Evans is The Coachman.

They all work under the direction of Robert Zemeckis, known for his work on films that were great hits like Back to the Future, Forrest Gump or Castaway, the last two starring Tom Hanks.

PJG