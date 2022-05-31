Pictures of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s mansion

The newlywed couple opened the doors to their love nest. to the publication specialized in architecture and design AD, and here We tell you more about this fabulous and eclectic property.

The rockstar has been quite active in recent weeks: he had three weddings with his beloved Kourtney Kardashian, he is fine-tuning the details of “Mainstream Sellout”, the new album by Machine Gun Kelly, husband of Meghan Foxplayed alongside Lenny Kravitz and HER at the Grammys in Las Vegas and is also in charge of Blackbear’s new production, “In Loving Memory”.

And if it was not enough, meeting the expectations of the Kardashian clan should not be easy. The rocker remodeled his mansion in Calabasas on the “advice” of his new mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, who put him in contact with the celebrity designer, Waldo Fernández, who completely renovated the house, which until a few months ago Travis only shared with their three children: Landon and Alabama Barker, and Atiana De La Hoya.

Travis was concerned with making the space look spacious and more Zen.

“He wanted a house that would allow him to think and be at peace with himself. That vision translated into a decidedly subdued color scheme, bespoke linen upholstery ensembles, warm, patinated wood pieces, and bespoke furniture inspired by mid-century classics. We did everything with a very light hand, which was in line with the mission”, Fernández confessed to AD.

The Blink 182 drummer was also looking for some sobriety, considering that, in the property, in addition to his children, now live those of his new wife, Kourtney Kardashian: Mason, Penelope and Reign.

“I’ve had houses with lots of flashy cars, murals, and bikes hanging from the ceiling. But with three children of my own, plus Kourtney’s, this place felt right for this time in my life. I wanted a house where I could rest and enjoy my family, a place where we could make memories,” the musician shared with AD.

The décor is a mix of urbanism and sensibility, featuring works by Raymond Pettibon, an artist with deep roots in the Southern California punk-rock scene.

Also striking is a diamond-dusted Dracula by Andy Warhol, installed on a 19th-century Chinese consolewhich occupies a privileged place in the hall of the house.

The rocker bought the mansion in 2007 Along with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, crowned Miss USA in 1995, for 9.5 million dollars.