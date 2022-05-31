Pending the verdict of the trial against his ex, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp accepted the invitation of guitarist Jeff Beck

After weeks of being in the news for the trial that is taking place in California, where the actor sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for defamation, Johnny Depp was seen on top of a stage on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean. The actor who played Jack Sparrow in the saga Pirates of the Caribbean was invited by the musician Jeff Beck to play with him some songs in the United Kingdom, while the jury debates the verdict of the most televised trial of recent times in the United States. Recall that the actor accused his colleague of having harmed his career after writing a column on domestic abuse in which, although he did not name him, it was clear that he was talking about him.

In addition to acting, Depp is passionate about music, so it is not uncommon to see him close to a stage. In fact, he has many friends in the rock world, such as guitarist Jeff Beck. with that baggagethe artist took a break and was seen at the concert that took place in Sheffield, England. While some British media claim that it was an isolated event, Deadline opened the possibility that Depp will continue on this musician’s tour in the coming days.

With guitar in hand, Depp played well-known songs from music references such as “Isolation”by John Lennon, “What’s Going On”by Marvin Gaye and “Little Wing”by Jimi Hendrix.

The actor has had several bands in the years leading up to becoming one of the most recognizable figures in Hollywood. He is known for his friendship with Keith Richards and with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry he formed Hollywood Vampires. Depp was always very close to the musical environment. Without going any further, one of the few posts he has made on his Instagram account is related to this passion. Depp uploaded an image where he can be seen with a guitar and wrote as a caption to the photo: “A photo from the studio, when @kirkhammett (of @metallica, obviously) brought the famous “Greeny” guitar for a visit. It’s the ’59 Les Paul, formerly owned by the amazing Peter Green, in the early days of Fleetwood Mac!!! I was and still am, a bit, in a state of shock!!! An incredible experience!!! The painting on the wall is one I did of an old friend…”

After weeks of presenting their versions and presenting their witnesses, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are awaiting the jury’s decision.. Let us remember that the ex-husbands spoke without muzzles about the atrocities they experienced together, where there were really shocking testimonies, both from him and from her. He talked about mistreatment, violence, rape, severed fingers, human excrement on a bed. There were no qualms about going into details in this trial, which was televised live and had great repercussions worldwide.

With the first session held on April 11, during all this time it was possible to see how the legal teams of the actors used all available resources and revealed a relationship that -without a doubt- was extremely toxic for both parties. Such was the volume of evidence that both teams presented that the closing date of the trial had to be moved: in the first instance it was going to be Thursday, May 19.

It’s important to note that this is not a domestic violence trial, rather Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for $50 million, claiming she defamed him by claiming she was a victim of domestic abuse in the star’s op-ed. of Aquaman published in 2018 in Washington Post. For her part, Heard countersued the actor for $100 million, arguing that Depp defamed her by calling her a liar.

Last Thursday the 26th, both parties finished presenting their evidence and interviewing the witnesses, which means that now the jury is left to debate what was learned during the process and make a decision. Due to the volume of evidence presented by the legal teams, a verdict is not expected until early June. Starting this Tuesday, the seven-person jury will deliberate on the lawsuit filed by Johnny. Judge Azcarate warned that to dictate the sentence, the decision must be unanimous.