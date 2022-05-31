Paul McCartney’s gesture with Johnny Depp while awaiting the verdict of the trial

Paul McCartney had a gesture with Johnny Depp that caught the attention of the actor’s fans, who await the final verdict of the trial with Amber Heard

In the middle of his musical tour, McCartney projected the images of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean on a screen of his show, with which they assure he would reveal his position regarding the litigation.

The musician screened a 2012 video clip starring Depp alongside actress Natalie Portman for his song “My Valentine,” which premiered that year.

According to the TMZ site, neither the theme nor the images had been projected on the previous tour called “Freshen Up Tour” from 2018-2019, something that caught the attention of the musician’s fans.

In the black and white clip, Portman appears while interpreting the theme with sign language. Seconds later the actor is seen with his guitar while he does the same as his partner, but towards the end he also plays the musical instrument.

“When Johnny first appeared on screen in front of everyone, the entire stadium went wild and cheered. Paul didn’t say anything to calm them down, he just kept playing. There is no doubt that the feeling in the room was that he had done it on purpose, ”said the aforementioned news site.

Jury resumes deliberations in trial between Depp and Heard

The jury resumed deliberations on Tuesday in the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to determine whether the actor was defamed by his ex-wife, who claims to have suffered domestic violence during their marriage.

The seven members of the jury – five men and two women – began deliberating on Friday, at the end of six weeks of testimony in the court of Fairfax, a small town near Washington. They resumed this Tuesday, because Monday was a holiday in the United States.

The statements of the plaintiffs and witnesses, broadcast live on television, revealed details about the life together of the two actors.

Defamation

The star of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga sues Heard for defamation for a column published by the Washington Post in 2018 in which she defined herself as “a public figure who represents domestic violence.” She did not name Johnny Depp, who is seeking $50 million in damages because he claims it has destroyed her career and reputation.

Amber Heard, one of the actresses from “Justice League” and “Aquaman,” countered by asking for double. The 36-year-old actress claims to have exercised her right to freedom of expression by writing this column.

According to her, Johnny Depp’s complaint is “futile” and prolongs “the abuse and harassment” that she claims to have suffered from him.

Heard accuses a former lawyer of the actor of having defamed her by telling the press that her allegations of domestic violence were “false”.

Jury

The jury must rule on both claims and determine the amount of damages.

Since April 11, the jury has heard dozens of hours of testimony and audio or video recordings that have revealed lurid details of their lives between 2011 and 2016, which have little to do with the glamor of Hollywood.

The actress said that Johnny Depp became a “monster” under the influence of drugs and alcohol and that he was not in detoxification treatment.

Following an argument in May 2016 during which Johnny Depp allegedly threw a phone in her face, she filed for divorce on grounds of domestic violence, after just over a year of marriage.

But the 58-year-old actor said he never raised his hand to a woman and that she was the violent one.

The actor has lost a first libel lawsuit in London in 2020 against the tabloid The Sun, which called him a “violent husband”.

The two actors claim to have each lost between 40 and 50 million dollars since the publication of the column.

With information of AFP