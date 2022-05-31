Otto Sirgo detailed what Amber Heard was like when she dated Valentino Lanús: “She is not the same as the one I met”

Otto Sirgo revealed what the relationship between Valentino Lanús and Amber Heard was like

Almost more than a month after a new legal dispute began between Amber Heard and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, the case continues to speak to the entire entertainment world. However, one of the most memorable moments left by the trial was when the defense of the interpreter who immortalized the role of Jack Sparrow, He shared evidence about some alleged infidelities on the part of the also histrionics.

This fact has marked a precedent where all the people who are in favor of Johnny Depp, after the statements and evidence shown on social networks, They have remembered Heard’s previous relationships and, one of these, was the one that she had in the beginning with the Mexican interpreter, Valentino Lanús.

One of the actors who had the opportunity to live with the Mexican actor who is now a spiritual guide and with his then partner was also the actor, Otto Sirgo, during the recordings of the melodrama Love without limits. It was in an interview with windowingwhere Valentino’s colleague in 2006 recalled how he met Amber Heard and recounted some passages – from his experience – of the controversial relationship.

Valentino Lanús and Amber Heard were dating 16 years ago Photo: Special Infobae/@amberheard/@valentinolanus_

“It was several years ago… Amber had come to visit Valentino in Mexico, Valentino and I were recording a soap opera together and one of the main sets was a house in Cocoyoc and while Valentino was recording and I wasn’t, I loved laying on a lounger by the pool to sunbathe, Amber came and did the same and we started talking and the truth is that we got along very well”, Otto Sirgo deepened.

The also Cuban director, nationalized Mexican, recalled when he had the opportunity to live with the ex-partner of Jhonny Depp and Valentino Lanús, in his restaurant The Toscana she has in San Miguel de Allende, while she was taking her first steps in acting.

“Suddenly there was a break in the novel for a vacation or something like that and I went to San Miguel to see Maleni (his wife) to see how the business was going and they fell for me (Amber Heard and Valentino Lanús), they dropped me off to eat here at the restaurant and we were there“, said.

Otto sirgo recalled Amber and Valentino’s visits to his restaurant in San Miguel de Allende Photo: Instagram/@ottosirgo

Despite the fact that the actress has been pointed out during the trial as the real provocateur and instigator of violence during her relationship with Johnny Depp, the 75-year-old histrion recalled that, at least with him, he never showed a violent side and I considered her a good person.

“At that time she was a very nice girl, very normal, we talked a lot because she was learning a script because she was going to film an episode. We were talking about that… that she has already made a change now, gosh!, yes, I don’t understand the reasons, but from what I read about the trial and everything she does, well It is not the same Amber that I knew, the truthOtto finished.

The couple would have met in early 2006, when valentine was 31 years old and a great success in various Mexican melodramas within Televisawhile she was just beginning her career in Hollywood, when she was only 20 years old.

Users on social networks remembered the relationship between Amber Heard and Valentino Lanús Photo: Twitter/@spicyaquariuus

Although both wanted to maintain the maximum anonymity of their relationship, on several occasions they were seen together on some catwalks in Mexico City, as well as on some red carpets in the US.

At that time, Valentino was recognized as a heartthrob of Mexican soap operas for his papers in Dawn, First love… at a thousand miles an hour Y Marian of the night, while Amber had acted in friday night lights, Drop Dead Sexy Y North Country.

Nevertheless, the relationship despite the fact that it had overtones of being able to prosper for a longer time, in the end it only lasted 10 months and both parties agreed to end it to follow different paths in their personal projects.

KEEP READING:

Valentino Lanús and Amber Heard, this was their torrid romance

From James Franco to Elon Musk, all the famous witnesses in the trial of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard

Amber Heard’s dramatic testimony about Johnny Depp’s abuse: “We’re going to do a cavity search”