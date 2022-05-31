Organic products and their health benefits, truth or myth?

The organic foods they have become one of the most popular (and expensive) health fads in the last decade. With prices ranging from 30% to 70% Taller than most conventional foods, one has to wonder what all the fuss is about. organic food it’s really good to health?

What does “organic” mean?

The term “organic” refers to the way they are grown and processed agricultural products. While regulations vary from country to country, in Europe, organic crops must be grown without the use of synthetic herbicides, pesticides and fertilizers, or bioengineered genes (omg – Genetically Modified Organism), as well as prohibition the use of hormones and restriction of the use of antibiotics only when necessary for animal health.

The organic cattle raised for meat, eggs and dairy products must be raised in living conditions that suit their natural behaviors (such as the ability to graze on pasture) and be fed 100% organic food and feed. They cannot be given antibiotics, growth hormones, or any animal by-products. are prohibited growth factors and synthetic amino acids, and natural breeding methods must be used; however, artificial insemination is allowed.

Today, most foods come in conventional and organic options. So what is the difference? The European Commission maintains specific guidelines regarding agricultural practices and the production of foods labeled organic. Because organic foods are grown differently, they contain fewer harmful substances such as hormones and pesticides.



Choosing to consume organic food is therefore a growing trend in today’s world following the realization of healthy self-improvement needs. However, finding accurate data on organic food has always been confusing, as people have mixed opinions regarding your benefits in general.

Organic products vs. non organic

These are the basic requirements for organic food and agriculture:

1

Organic produce must be grown no pesticides or synthetic fertilizers, and cannot be genetically modified. Most conventional agricultural products use all of the above in their farming practices.



two

Organic meat and dairy products must come from animals raised in a natural environmentwho received no antibiotics or hormones and were fed 100% organic food.



3

Organic packaged foods have a variety of different labels that they must comply with that indicate how organic the product really is. The only foods made with completely organic ingredients contain a label that says 100% organic. Almost everything else with an organic label is made with 70% or more organic ingredients.



4

Organic farms must obey environmental rules, such as crop rotation, to ensure that the soil remains healthy and that all nearby water sources are not contaminated. Organic farming methods are better for soil and sustainability. When you eat organic food, you are not only protecting your body, you are also choosing how to take care of the planet’s resources.



It’s not what you’re eating, it’s what you’re not eating

The benefits of eating organic food have less to do with what you’re putting into your body and more to do with what you’re leaving out. Conventional non-organic foods contain a variety of toxins that can increase your chances of developing certain diseases. If you choose to buy organic products, you will avoid exposure to harmful toxins, hormones, and antibiotics.

There are tons of different ways pesticides are used in agriculture, from spraying crops to dipping seeds before planting, so it’s almost impossible to know how the chemicals treated and impacted your food.

toxins found in pesticides used on many farms to improve the growth rate of crops. These chemicals can have harmful health effects and have been linked to many medical conditions, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s, birth defects, and infertility in men. The only way to ensure that you are eating chemical-free products is to buy organic products.

The hormones and antibiotics They are often used on non-organic farms to help animals survive harsh living conditions. If you eat meat, eggs, and dairy products that have been treated with these hormones, they can affect your health.

Does organic mean pesticide free?

As mentioned above, one of the main benefits of eating organic produce is lower levels of pesticides. However, despite popular belief, organic farms they use pesticides. The difference is that they only use naturally-derived pesticides, rather than the synthetic pesticides used on conventional commercial farms. Natural pesticides are believed to be less toxic, however some have been found to have health risks. That said, your exposure to harmful pesticides will likely be lower when you eat organic produce.



Know the pesticide levels of certain products

Some types of conventionally grown produce have much more pesticides than others, and should be avoided when possible. Others are low enough that buying non-organic is relatively safe.

Fruits and vegetables where the organic label matters most

According to the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit organization that analyzes the results of government tests of pesticides in the US, the following fruits and vegetables they have the highest levels of pesticides, so it’s best to buy organic:

–

apples



–

sweet peppers



–

cucumbers



–

Celery



–

Potatoes



–

Grapes



–

Cherry tomatoes



–

Kale



–

Pumpkin



–

Nectarines (imported)



–

Spinach



–

Strawberries



Fruits and vegetables that you do NOT need to buy organic

Known as the “15 clean”these conventionally grown fruits and vegetables generally have a low content of pesticides:

–

Asparagus



–

Avocado



–

Mushrooms



–

Cabbage



–

Sweet corn



–

Eggplant



–

Kiwi



–

Mango



–

Onion



–

Papaya



–

Pineapple



–

Sweet peas (frozen)



–

sweet potato



–

Pink grapefruit



–

Cantaloupe



Buy organic meat, eggs, and dairy if you can afford it.

Organic foods are usually more expensive than conventionally grown foods. But if you set some priorities, it may be possible to buy organic food and stay within your food budget.

If you can afford the higher prices, look for beef and dairy products labeled “pasture raised” either “100% grass-fed”. For pork, chicken, or eggs, look for a label of “certified organic”. You may find that buying cheaper cuts of meat from organically raised animals allows you to eat organic without breaking your food budget. Try buying organic chicken thighs instead of conventionally raised chicken breasts, for example.





