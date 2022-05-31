OMG! Camila Cabello admits that she peed a little on her dress during a presentation

Emotion, stress or accident? The artist Camila Hair He has just published on his social networks a video of his participation last Saturday in the celebration of the final of the Champions League which was played in Paris this Saturday.

The comment below the video in which he appears dancing and singing his iconic song “Havana” left us surprised by his sincerity, as in a few words he admits: “UEFA opening ceremony!!!! It was so exciting that I peed a little in my dress!

Camila wore a white two-piece outfit with a wide ruffled skirt and a crop top wide sleeves. Its design had a clear connotation of the typical costumes of Caribbean dances that invite you to dance to the music and move your hips.

The creator of the costume is the Mexican designer Carlos Pineda who not only dressed her but her entire team, also proudly admits that dreams can come true as this is the first of many collaborations together.

But what happened to the diva? Was she joking or was she sincere? The fact is that her publication already has more than 165,000 “likes” and that her fans did not take long to comment on it with more than 1,500 comments.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

While some congratulate her on her impressive musical performance, others go further by joking and saying: “Again?” Others comment: “Lucky you in that dress,” while some recommend disposable diapers for emergencies. Some psychologists even offer her services just in case the accident was due to a panic attack.

Many celebrate his honesty and take it as a joke, since there is a common phrase that refers to “wetting from emotion” before an important event. The fact is that it is true or not, the artist who just released her new album familya, knows how to dazzle his audience, just as he did at the recent Met gala, where his ex, singer Shawn Mendes, also walked the red carpet, and of course this past Saturday at the Stade de France in Paris before millions of spectators.

The Cuban star has also talked about feeling judged by her body, being photographed in a bikini by paparazzi when she goes to the beach and criticized on social networks for her weight, that’s why we celebrate her self-confidence and her good vibes with the confession of this little stage accident .