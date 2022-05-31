OFFICIAL: Sergio Pérez renews with Red Bull until 2024

It’s official! Red Bull announces that Sergio Pérez has been renewed for two more seasons. The energy drinks team stays with the Mexican after his victory in Monaco.



It confirms what Sergio Pérez already leaked on Sunday in his sentence to Christian Horner: “I have probably signed too soon.” This was the phrase he said after winning the Monaco Grand Prix, which made one think that he had already signed his renewal and the only thing left to do was announce it. So it was. The Mexican joked about the fact that the victory in Monaco could have made him get a better contract, but the truth is that the renewal was already signed.



Red Bull has selected this Tuesday, after the hangover from the Grand Prix, to announce that ‘Checo’ will continue with them for at least two more seasons. The Mexican is still in a cloud after Sunday and now, with the renewal:

“It’s been an amazing week for me. winning the Monaco Grand Prix is ​​a dream for any driver and then the next thing is to announce that I will continue with the team until 2024 makes me very happy“, has highlighted Sergio.

The boss of Red Bull, Christian Horner, highlights not only Sergio’s teamwork, but his step forward this year to be included in the battle for the title. Furthermore, he admits that he is getting closer to Max Verstappen.

“Time and time again he has shown not only that he is a magnificent team player, but also that his comfort level has grown and he has become a true force to be reckoned with on the grid. This year has taken another step and the distance to the champion Max has been significantly reducedHorner highlighted.

“For us because of his pace, his ability in the race and his experience it was not a difficult decision to renew him and we are delighted that Checo will continue to ride for the team until 2024. Together with Max we believe that we have a couple of drivers who can give us the biggest prizes in Formula 1“, added the Red Bull boss to finish.

In this way, Checo secures a place in one of the two best teams on the grid and an upward trajectory. The Mexican has 19 podiums, seven fastest laps, one Pole Position, three wins and a story to write with Red Bull.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard