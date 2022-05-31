News: Apple TV+: Top movies and series coming out in June

“CARPOOL KARAOKE” – SEASON FIVE

Every Friday

Stars carpooling, belting out their personal playlists and embarking on adventures this season include Simu Liu and Jessica Henwick; “White Lotus” co-stars Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney; Anitta and Saweetie; Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, who first met on “Carpool Karaoke”; CM Punk, Britt Baker, Christian Cage, Bryan Danielson, MJF, Will Hobbs and Ruby Soho from All Elite Wrestling; and Marc, Heidi, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio. Additional episodes will premiere later in the year.

“PHYSICAL” – SEASON TWO

Friday June 3

From creator, writer and executive producer Annie Weisman, the second season of “Physical” finds our hero Sheila Rubin (Byrne) successfully launching her first exercise video only to find some new and bigger obstacles in her way. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Scovel) and the values ​​he represents, and a dangerous attraction to another person. And since it’s no longer the only game in town, she’s forced to outrun fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire. In addition to Byrne, “Physical” stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci and Paul Sparks. Critics Choice Award winner Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”) will join the all-star cast for season two. in the new role of “Vincent ‘Vinnie’ Green,” a charismatic fitness instructor, weight loss guru, and pioneer of the late-night infomercial.

“FOR ALL MANKIND” – NEW SEASON

Friday June 10

The new season of the alternate reality series takes viewers into a new decade, taking place in the early 1990s with a high-octane race to a new planetary frontier: MARS. The Red Planet becomes the new front in the space race not only for the US and the Soviet Union, but also for an unexpected new entrant who will have much to prove and much more at stake. Our characters come face to face as their ambitions for Mars conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that reaches a climactic conclusion. Returning cast for season three includes Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, along with new series regular Edi Gathegi. who will play ‘Dev Ayesa,’ a charismatic visionary with an eye to the stars.

“CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH”

Friday June 17

Winner of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival Audience Award, among other honors, “Cha Cha Real Smooth” stars Cooper Raiff as 22-year-old Andrew, fresh out of college with no clear path in life. in the future and is stuck at home with his family in New Jersey. But if there’s one thing that belongs on his non-existent resume, it’s how to start a party, which lands him the perfect job of uplifting bar dancing and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother’s classmates. When Andrew befriends a local mother, Domino, and her daughter, Lola, he finally discovers the future he wants, even if it’s not his own. Raiff writes, directs and stars alongside Dakota Johnson, Brad Garrett, Leslie Mann and newcomers Vanessa Burghardt and Evan Assante in this offbeat love story brimming with emotional honesty.

“HOME” – NEW SEASON

Friday June 17

New destinations and gives viewers a never-before-seen look inside the world’s most innovative homes. Each episode of the second season of “Home” reveals the imagination that pushed the limits of the visionaries who dared to dream and build them around the world, including the Netherlands, South Africa, Indonesia, Australia, Mexico, Iceland, and more. Through these unique stories of the owners, their deep intent and unique vision is revealed in the extraordinary homes they have created, leaving an indelible impact on those around them. France: Hourré House, Mexico City: Casa de Carla y Pedro, South Africa: House of the Big Arch, Iceland: The Concrete Factory, Long Island: Sag Harbor, Amsterdam: 3 Generation House, Australia: Longhouse, Indonesia: Guha, Barcelona : Bene’s House and Ghana: Inno-Native House.

“LOOT”– NEW COMEDY

Friday June 24

Starring and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live,” “Bridesmaids”).From Emmy Award-winning creators Alan Yang (“Little America,” “Master of None”) and Matt Hubbard (” 30 Rock,” “Forever”), this 10-episode workplace sitcom will premiere globally with the first three episodes Friday, June 24 on Apple TV+, followed by a new weekly episode every Friday. In addition to Rudolph, the “Loot” cast is led by stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (“Pose”), Ron Funches (“Undateable”), Nat Faxon (“Married”) and Joel Kim Booster (“Sunnyside”). “Loot,” billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) has a dream life, with private jets, a sprawling mansion, and a gigayate, everything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years cheats on her, she begins a downfall. A very public spiral, becoming fuel for the tabloid media.As she hits rock bottom she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charitable foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofía Salinas (Rodríguez), who begs Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and the crew, including kind-hearted accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches), Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery Giving back to others could be what you need She is here to recover herself. “Loot” is created, written and produced by Yang and Hubbard. Rudolph is an executive producer, along with Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens, through Animal Pictures. 3 Arts’ Dave Becky also serves as executive producer. “Loot” is produced for Apple by Universal Television, a division of the Universal Studio Group.

MORE JUNE RELEASES:

New to Amazon Prime Video

What’s New on Disney+

What’s new on Netflix

MUBI News

Subscriptions are the best way for readers to directly support independent journalistic ventures and help sustain a quality product.

Thanks to a contribution of just 300 pesos per month (the cost of a coffee), which is debited from any card via Payment Marketsubscribers have access every Friday first thing in the morning to a careful and curated newsletter with trend analysis and every Wednesday they receive recommendations for movies and series on our channel WhatsApp.

In addition, there are other benefits (such as three months free of charge on the streaming platform MUBI), exclusive videoconferences and important discounts for all our courses and workshops.

Promotion: Those who join will have access at no additional charge to the last 20 exclusive newsletters.

For more information you can write to us at OtherCinesClub@gmail.com

subscribe