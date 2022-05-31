New Cult Sequel On Netflix: Keanu Reeves Like You’ve Never Seen Him – Movie News

‘The amazing adventures of Bill and Ted’ and ‘The amazing journey of Bill and Ted’ form a cult saga that, 30 years later, has returned Reeves and Alex Winter to their role. ‘Bill and Ted save the universe’ is already on the ‘streaming’ platform.

The sagas in Hollywood never die and much less now, that we are in the middle of the ‘revival’ era where franchises dominate the scene. The story of Bill and Ted falls into this category, especially in the United States, where it is one of the great comedies of the 90s. The amazing adventures of Bill and Ted Y Bill and Ted’s amazing journey They already had their moment of glory and now he joins them Bill and Ted save the universea film that premiered in Spain on Movistar + and, since May 1, has been in the Netflix catalog.

The protagonists of this peculiar saga are Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, who met at the end of the 80s to give life to Bill and Ted. Between comedy, science fiction and music, the film released in 1989 became a franchise that has come to have animated series and a large legion of fans. Perhaps in our country they are not so famous, but on the other side of the pond they are a well-known couple. That is why there were so many hopes for the third installment, but it failed at the box office.

Partly because of the pandemic -in the United States it was released in August 2020 in a simultaneous premiere between theaters and streaming-, Bill and Ted save the universe did not get the expected results at the box officethat is why its arrival on the streaming platform must be highlighted, since it represents a new life cycle for the film.

In the third installment of the saga, Bill Preston (Alex Winter) and Ted Logan (Keanu Reeves) are still married to British princesses Joanna (Jayma Mays) and Elizabeth (Erinn Hayes), who once brought them out of the 15th century and into the present. They both have two daughters, Billie Logan (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and Thea Preston (Samara Weaving), who are just like them. Their lives begin to fall apart and there is one thing they still haven’t achieved: their success as rock stars has evaporated and they still haven’t managed to write the song that is supposed to bring the world together.

One day they receive a visit from the daughter of Rufus, their now deceased time travel guide, who has traveled since the year 2720 to warn them that you have a few hours to write a song or reality will collapse. With no time to lose, they decide to steal the idea from their versions of the future. What does this entail? Well, a hilarious journey through different incarnations of themselves, including a hypermuscular version of Bill and Ted in prison whose image has spread like wildfire through social networks. At the same time, his daughters, Thea and Billie, travel back in time bringing together the greatest musicians of all time, ranging from Mozart to Jimi Hendrix.

Is it worth watching ‘Bill and Ted Save the Universe’?

For many, Bill and Ted save the universe picks up the witness of the first two installments maintaining the charm. With the same camaraderie that the leading couple has always had and the same easygoing but effective humor that characterizes them, the film is the perfect excuse to have a good time.

The first delivery, The amazing adventures of Bill and Ted, is not available on any streaming platform in our country. Instead, you can enjoy from home Bill and Ted’s amazing journeywhich you can find to rent on Prime Video and AppleTV +.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter