Neil Blomkamp offers new details on District 10: ‘It’s still being written’

District 9 is one of the most acclaimed opera prima in the science fiction genre. Neil Blomkamp signed that movie starring Sharlto Copley back in 2009, and since then it’s always been rumored that there was a sequel in development. We now know that this is true and that the script, for now, is being written. From how the filmmaker has told it, it seems that things are progressing slowly, but without pause. blomkamp explained in February that together with Sharlto Copley and Terri Tatchell he was making the book of District 10. Remember that Blomkamp also has the Gran Turismo movie on his hands.

District 10 is cooking slowly

“That script is still being written. It looks good. It took me a decade to come up with it, to find a reason to make that movie instead of just making a sequel,” explained the director to our colleagues at IGN. “There was a theme in US history that the second I realized fit the world of District 9, it felt like an amazing way to do a sequel. So yeah, it’s still developing and it’s getting much closer.” Wow, District 10 is going to have a major US event as a driver.

So far this is what we know about District 10. That it will not only be one more sequel, but that it will have its own spirit and its existence will really be justified. The script is underway with three people (that we know of) involved, so nothing to worry about.. Keep in mind that most of Blomkamp’s products tend to be neat, although most of his projects have been linked to video games or short films that haven’t gotten anywhere either. Elysium would be his other most outstanding work if we talk about magnitudewith Matt Damon Y Jodie Foster in his squad (the latter, by the way, will star in season 4 of True Detective).