Nadal – Djokovic, live

Rafa Nadal faces Novak Djokovic today for the umpteenth time. He does it in the quarterfinals of Rolans Garros 2022 for a place in the semifinals. The match will decide which of the two will advance to the semifinals and will be the possible rival of Alexander Zverev after defeating Alcaraz.

The Mayorquín had expressly requested that this match, highly anticipated in the tournament, not be played at night, where he considers that he feels less comfortable on clay. “It may be my last match at Roland Garros and I would like it to be a day match,” said the thirteen-time winner of the French Open after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The 59th duel between Nadal (Top 5 ATP) and Djokovic (Top 1 ATP), the most repeated match in tennis history, had generated great expectation since the draw crossed both players in the quarterfinals.

the encounter can be seen on television through the Eurosport channeleither through its online service or on platforms such as Movistar+, Orange TV or Vodafone TV.

Results:

🥎 First set for Nadal (6-2)

🥎🥎 Djokovic wins the second set (6-4)

The second set is scored by Novak Djokovic on Court Philippe Chatrier. Like Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘The Revenant’, the ATP number 1 rises from the ashes to tie the match against Rafael Nadal. And this after going 3-0 down.

Four games in a row for the Belgrade tennis player channeled the second round for Djokovic. Nadal put up all the resistance he could, even taking the best point of the match, and probably of the current edition of Roland Garros. But it was not enough. Tie to a set.

Follow live how the Roland Garros 2022 tennis match between Nadal – Djokovic is going.