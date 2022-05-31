Murph CrossFit workout WOD challenge

“15 seconds is not my fastest time,” the actor explains between jokes. Chris Pratt marks the Murph challenge as a CrossFit WOD workout.

How much exercise do you have to do according to your age

50 foods rich in protein to gain muscle

“15 seconds is not my fastest time.” If it weren’t for the fact that the video seems to be a bit sped up, we’d say Chris Pratt He just broke the world record for the Murph Challenge, one of the most famous CrossFit WOD workouts in the world that anyone who wants to sculpt their muscles has tried at least once in their life.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

For those who are not familiar with eMurph’s training on Memorial Day doesn’t require a superhero force, but this CrossFit Hero WOD does require a lot of stamina and strategy. The routine uses simple, everyday movements — running, pushing, pulling and lifting — that were the fitness tools of Navy SEAL Michael P. Murphy killed in action in Afghanistan.

Nevertheless, Coming in strong at the end can make even the toughest athletes feel like they just ran a marathon, even without wearing the 20-pound weight vest. to simulate the body armor worn by Murphy, who nicknamed the routine “Body Armor” when he designed it to keep fit while deployed.

The structure of the Murph workout makes it one of the most accessible WODs in CrossFit. Consists in:

1 mile run

100 pull-ups

200 push-ups

300 squats

1 mile run

And all with a vest since it weighs 9 kg. How do you read it! The timecap (the maximum time in which you must complete the WOD) is 75 minutes. He calculates that between the two miles he spends around 20 minutes, which leaves about 55 minutes for the rest

You dare?

There is no doubt that the training Chris Pratt is undergoing is paying off. The roles of him as James Reece, a war veteran in the series of Amazon Prime Video ‘The Terminal List’, Jurassic World and its bisexual character from Guardians of the Galaxy right they deserve it and the actor has been training thoroughly to meet the required physique. While Pratt’s physical transformation has been in the works for a while, he’s having a sweet time.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io