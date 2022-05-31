Monica Lewinsky’s vision of the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: “We are all guilty”

Verdict of Monica Lewinsky on the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: We are all guilty (Reuters)

While the final verdict is awaited of the defamation case between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, Monica Lewis offered his opinion on the high-profile trial in a column he wrote for the magazine Vanity Fair.

“Unless you’re a caveman, you’ve been exposed to something about the Depp v. Heard in the last few weeks. Today, most of us consume gossip, news and entertainment news in a totally different way than we did in the past, ”wrote Lewinsky, who in the 1990s starred in a media scandal for his affair with then US President Bill Clinton.

“Instead of watching the coverage in real time (yes, John C. Depp, II v. Amber Laura Heard has been available on the Court TV website and through a live stream on YouTube), we have watched the trial in Instagram, Twitter and Facebook; through memes, video clips and TikTok. Our consumption, therefore, has tended to be biased, curated and superficial.”, I continue.

“Furthermore, we have become so attuned to this narrow and cynical cycle of social media encounters that we feel the trial is not tragic or pathetic, but a pure car accident: accessible, tasteless and immediately gratifying. We dispense with critical thinking and replace it with cheap emotion. Such scattered consumption has not allowed a real understanding. Instead, we only experience apprehension, instinctive outrage, and arousal,” he opined.

The jury hearing the defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, which takes place in Fairfax, near Washington DC, resumed its deliberations on Tuesday (AFP)

“I wasn’t surprised that Amber Heard memes far outnumbered Johnny Depp’s. I was not surprised that the cruel and biting speech was directed predominantly at women,” Lewinsky elaborated in his column.

“This legal spectacle would be quite sad if it only affected the personal lives of Depp, Heard and their loved ones. It would be sad enough even if we only considered how it has impacted survivors of domestic violence or those who have sought strength in the #MeToo movement. However, it is the broader implications for our culture that concern me most: the ways we’ve fanned the flames of misogyny and, separately, the celebrity circus”, he added.

“It’s not just about the two individuals and how you feel about them or this situation; It is cultural collateral damage. I’m certainly not here to tell you not to watch the verdict or not to have an opinion. But what is too much? What is defined as “too far”? As we have seen this story unfold, what does our opinion entitle us to? Does it give us the right to say who we “believe”? To reaffirm the selected facts that we have clung to and that have led us, as virtual juries, to “feel it in our bones”? Does it give us the right to be cruel? I’m not talking about freedom of expression. I mean that the participants of social networks recognize that they are also part of a society of human beings. Does our opinion on this case give us the right to feel so superior, or inferior, that we can create a meme or a TikTok or a tweet saying something that makes other people laugh at someone who is already suffering? Do we have a “right” to get hits of dopamine, or money, from our number of followers, retweets, or clicks?”, he added.

“No matter who the jury verdict favors, whether it be Defendant Heard or Plaintiff Depp, we are all guilty”, he concluded.

