Monedero becomes Kim Kardashian to mock the hoaxes of “the Venezuelan extreme right”

The demands for a vote of poverty that the right demands from certain leaders and voters on the left has brought about great moments of hilarity on social networks. However, there are few bigger ridicules like the one that the Venezuelan journalist Nitu Pérez has starred in, with a photo of the founder of Podemos, Juan Carlos Monedero, “shopping great in an oligarchic shopping center in Bogotá”. Something that Monedero himself has taken with his usual sense of humor and has pulled meme to become Kim Kardashian shopping and thus give some meaning to the photographs released by the “Venezuelan extreme right” where he is seen alone with a cotton bag that barely fits a book.

“Juan Carlos Monedero, the Spanish communist from the Podemos party, shopping a lot this Saturday the 28th in an oligarch shopping center in Bogotá. That’s how they are!!!” It was the message that the journalist Nitu Pérez spread on her Twitter account, where she has almost 2 million followers. nitu perez (Ana Beatriz Perez Osuna) She is the daughter of José Antonio Pérez, one of the founders of the right-wing Copei Popular Party, which For 40 years, power was shared with Democratic Action in Venezuela.

Dear @NituPerez: As in the photo where I was shopping so beautifully, I only go out with a humble cloth bag. I’ll leave you another one that I made later so that you don’t look so stupid. Everything is so that the quality journalism of the Venezuelan extreme right does not lose strength. Hug. pic.twitter.com/MKjsE7NwMB – Juan Carlos Monedero (@MonederoJC) May 31, 2022

However, the image of Monedero that accompanied Nitu Pérez’s tweet was far from the text with which it was presented. The founder of Podemos was seen in the middle of a corridor, possibly a shopping centerlooking at the screen of his mobile. From her shoulder hung nothing but a tiny tote bag which reads “Change the system, not the climate”.

It is a bag of the party The Left, the Europarliament group where Podemos, Izquierda Unida and EH Bildu are framed, of a ridiculous size and where a book barely fits. Purse himself was in charge of showing it on his Twitter account as response to memes and parodies that had been produced by discovery of the Venezuelan press.

However, the image that has had the most success is the meme that Monedero himself has shared where he poses as Kim Kardashian carrying several bags of luxury clothes after an intense day of shopping. “Like in the photo where she was shopping great I only go out with a humble tote bag I leave you another one that I did later so that you don’t look so stupid. Everything is so that the quality journalism of the Venezuelan extreme right don’t lose strength. Hug”, replied Monedero, who had traveled to follow the elections in Colombia won by the left-wing candidate Gustavo Petro and whose trip was also announced as a great scandal by far-right propagandists such as Alvise Pérez.

It is not the only joke that Monedero has made, who was also in charge of recovering a historic cover of The reason in which they titled “Purse hides in the Metro” and with which they presumed to have caught the leader on public transport while his party excused his absence at an organizational meeting on the grounds that he was teaching. “The reason He found him at a stop near the party headquarters, ”said the front page of the newspaper, which Monedero published on Twitter.