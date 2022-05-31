Minecraft Dungeons celebrates its second anniversary with new events, cosmetics and special items

Minecraft is one of the great video games in history, which over the last decade has received small spin-offs and derivative titles from the original formula. One of the best known is Minecraft Dungeons.

Mojang’s Action RPG was released on May 26, 2020 on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC. Since then, expansions, events and new content have been released via update.

On May 26, it was celebrated the second anniversary of minecraft dungeons in style, and we remind you that recently the title reached a whopping 15 million players on all platforms. Look out for what’s coming for Mojang’s action RPG:

VIDEO Minecraft Dungeons – Second Anniversary

Indeed, the second anniversary of Minecraft Dungeons will be accompanied by birthday cakes and other novelties. Mojang has detailed the new anniversary event on his website.

From last May 25 and until next June 15, all Minecraft Dungeons players will be able to enjoy a 100% free special event. New tests, cosmetics, pets and much more are included.

It goes without saying that this special event is accessible to users on all platforms, and you will only need a copy of Minecraft Dungeons to enjoy its exciting new features.

To start we have an unprecedented season test. It consists of small raids and missions, and if we complete them we will obtain special equipment such as Sparkler, Sweet Tooth or Sugar Rush.

Of course, and how could it be otherwise since it’s a birthday, your Minecraft Dungeons characters will be able to wear a cake on their heads… and wear a fancy anniversary cape.

If you want to have a new pet in Minecraft Dungeons, you’re in luck. Only until June 15 will you be able to enter the Tower to get baby moobloom friendship. This is not available to everyone, right?

Minecraft Dungeons is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Game Pass, PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. All versions of the game are compatible with the event, which will be available until June 15.