Minecraft 1.19 already has a release date

All the signs that we have seen the last few weeks around Minecraft 1.19 were not misleading us and, consequently, I was not mistaken when calculating when it would arrive the new and long-awaited version of Mojang’s game. So, if you are one of the people who have been waiting to be able to face the Warden and explore the underground cities of the deep dark biome, I have very, very good news for you, since with both hands you have enough fingers to count down.

And it is that Mojang published yesterday the pre-release 4 of Minecraft 1.19, which will almost certainly be the last, since a couple of days before it confirmed, through a message on its Twitter account, that Minecraft 1.19 will be released on June 7, that is, just within a week from today. This makes us assume that pre-release 4 was already ready when they published that announcement, and that with it they would finish the revision of the final version.

Wave cautiously to the warden, become friends with the frog, and make the acquaintance of the allay, #TheWildUpdate arrives with a roar on June 7! Where in the wild will you wander? Discover more now: 🐸 https://t.co/V6RjzpmSFC pic.twitter.com/6uXHAcKalP — Minecraft (@Minecraft) May 26, 2022

We can still hope, yes, at least an RC version (release candidate) of Minecraft 1.19, which will be the step prior to the definitive publication on the scheduled date (except for imponderables, of course). Remember that here we tell you the complete development cycle of the Minecraft versions, so that you can understand what each of the phases consists of and, therefore, also what we can expect from these versions.

In addition, and although Minecraft 1.19 is only 7 days away, if you are curious and cannot wait until the official release of Minecraft 1.19, the guide in which we explain how to test Minecraft Java snapshots also applies to pre-release and release candidate versions. The only difference, in reality, is their name, but knowing their nomenclature (which we already told you about earlier) you will be able to install and test them without any problem.

With Minecraft 1.19 Mojang You will have almost completed everything that was initially planned for Caves & Cliffs, which was going to be the big update to 1.17. We are still waiting, from that approach, for archaeology, and also now we add to the list the fireflies that in principle were going to be another of the novelties of Minecraft 1.19, but that have finally been postponed. However, despite both shortcomings, what we have been able to test so far in Minecraft 1.19 is more than promising and, just as version 1.18 already did with the new minimum of the Z coordinate, it will make underground exploration even more exciting. .