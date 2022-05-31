Michael Douglas, 77, looks ageless as he and Catherine Zeta-Jones pay tribute to their son

Hollywood star Michael Douglas shared a heartwarming tribute to his son Dylan after attending his graduation ceremony.

The 77-year-old actor posted a sweet snap of the couple on Instagram while he was by his son’s side on graduation day.

Michael looked absolutely ageless as he wore a smart blue shirt and dark blue blazer, paired with a pair of beige pants.

Her long silver hair was pulled back in a swept back style.

He captioned the post: “A proud dad! Congratulations Dylan! Well done!”

Dylan, who Michael shares with Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, holds a BA in political science from the prestigious Ivy League school, Brown University.



(Image: Instagram / michaelkirkdouglas)



Catherine, 52, also wrote about how proud she was of her son.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of her son dressed in the traditional mortar and gown as she hugged him tightly.

For the occasion she chose a black and white Reiss dress with an American neckline, characterized by elegant chevron stripes.

Catherine captioned the sweet shot: “Congratulations on graduation to my boyfriend, to my pride, to my joy, Dylan.



(Image: Instagram / catherinezetajones)



“I am inexplicably proud of you and I love you beyond words.”

Fans also congratulated Dylan.

Commenting on Catherine’s post, one wrote: “Congratulations to your son !!! He has a great future ahead of him. And a beautiful photo of you two “.

Another person said, “Aww, proud mom !! Congratulations to Dylan ”.

A fan commented: “Congratulations on graduation. Extraordinary result! Much love”.



(Image: Michael Loccisano / Getty Images)



David’s uncle Lyndon Jones, Catherine’s younger brother, surprised him the night before his graduation by showing up at a celebratory dinner.

Dylan was left speechless after his uncle sang to him at a restaurant in Rhode Island.

Brown, a private Ivy League research university, has already been attended by numerous celebrities including Emma Watson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and John Krasinski.

Catherine and Michael’s daughter Carys, 19, graduated from high school in 2021 and is also expected to attend Brown.

Sharing images of her graduation ceremony, Catherine said: “What a proud day when our daughter Carys graduates with honors from her International Baccalaureate!

“You’re rock, we love you.”

Michael added: “Congratulations to Carys and the entire 2021 class! Your mom and I are so proud of you! “

For more entertainment news from the Daily Star, be sure to sign up for one of our newsletters here.