Memorial Day Weekend 2022: How Chrissy Teigen, Khloe Kardashian, and others celebrated

Let the summer fun begin! Tarek El Moussa and his kids slipped into the summer – literally – with an elaborate homemade slip during Memorial Day weekend celebrations.

“Slipping into the summer like… 😎” the ex Flip or Flop, 40, wrote via Instagram on Sunday May 29, along with a video of her son, Brayden, 6, making his way down the towel on his back. “Go Bray, go! Icicle in hand! ” El Moussa screamed in the clip, before Taylor, 10, followed his brother on a pool float. “Hahahahaah get it Bray ❤️❤️,” wrote Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) in the clip’s comments.

Unfortunately, their weekend didn’t go smoothly. “It definitely wasn’t the Memorial [Day] we expected, ”the Selling Sunset star, 34, wrote via her Instagram story on Monday, May 30. “Bray was throwing up Wednesday and Thursday nights. I threw up all night Friday and Tay all night last night. [Tarek] and I’m beyond sleep deprived.

She continued: “So grateful in times like these I have a husband who gets up with me at night to take care of sick children and his wife.”

Other stars, meanwhile, have decided to take a sightseeing tour over the long weekend. “A very New York weekend featuring the high line, Washington Square and innnnnnnincredible pho and sizzling rib eye steak in hello saigon,” Chrissy Teigen wrote via Instagram on Monday, along with several photos from her trip to the city with husband John Legend and children Luna, 6, and Miles, 4. In one snap, cookbook author, 36, smiled at the camera as she held hands with her son as they made their way through a market.

In another photo, she and Legend, 43, relaxed on a bench as they walked along the High Line, while Luna stared off camera with a sassy look on her face.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade spent the holidays celebrating their daughter Zaya’s 15th birthday with a summer camp themed party in their backyard. “HAPPY 15th BIRTHDAY @zayawade 🎉🎂🥳😘🎈” the 49-year-old Bring It On star wrote Monday via Instagram, along with a video of the party, which included a clip of her eldest son, Zaire, serenading to the birthday girl. “We all love you so much and you make us proud every single day! You are such a gift and a blessing in all of our lives ❤️💙💜🌈 #CampZaya.

During the celebrations, Union took a break to relax and enjoy the sun with 3-year-old Kaavia, who wore a matching yellow dress for the occasion. “When you want to relax and introduce yourself at the same time,” she wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “Whistles, whistles. Be safe out there good people ”.

Keep scrolling to see how the stars celebrated Memorial Day weekend:

