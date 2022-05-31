Megan Fox narrated the most intimate moment of the day she got engaged

The actress said that she has several stories of abuse to tell, but that she fears that they will not take her seriously

After making all his fans fall in love by sharing the video where they propose to marry him in Puerto Rico, Megan fox decided to show an intimate moment that she shares with her future husband, Machine Gun Kelly in the bathtub

The newly engaged couple showed off their matching metallic gold pedicures as they enjoyed a romantic soak in a bathtub. The video was shared by the 35-year-old actress on her Instagram stories last Monday. In the clip, you can see how they both put their feet against the edge of the large bathtub, which was filled with water with rose petals floating on the surface. Alongside the footage, Fox and Kelly, 31, can be heard laughing as she asked, “What the hell is going on?”

Fox previously matched her husband-to-be with a chrome manicure from Nails of LAwhich complemented her new diamond and emerald engagement ring, designed by Kelly himself.

For their commitment, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly drank each other’s blood in a strange ceremony

The actress and the musician gave details, on their social networks, of the strange ceremony that included a rite that gave people something to talk about: They drank each other’s blood.

“In July 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We ask for magic. Little did we know the pain we would face together in such a short and hectic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require of us but intoxicated with love. And karma,” Fox wrote in the caption of his post, which included a video of the proposal.

“Somehow, a year and a half later, after we had been through hell together and laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.. And as in all the lives before this one, and as in all the following lives. I said yes… And then we drank each other’s blood”, the story ends.

The musician, in turn, shared a video of the majestic two-stone engagement ring and explained the meaning behind the design. “Yes, in this life and in all lives. Beneath the very branches under which we fell in love, I brought her back to ask her to marry me,” he wrote. “I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald, her birthstone, and the diamond, mine, set in two magnetic bands of thorns that come together like two halves of the same soul, forming the dark heart that is our love”, he indicated.

Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, met on the set of their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass and, although both confessed that the attraction was immediate, they had to wait a while to make their love official. “I knew right away that he was what i call a twin flame”, assured Fox in an interview, in July 2020. “Instead of a soulmate, the twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended to a high enough level that it can split into two different bodies at the same time . So we are actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I told him that almost immediately,” she added. The musician, meanwhile, confessed that during filming he waited outside his trailer every day, hoping to “make eye contact” with her. “He had to get out of his car. There were like five steps between the car and the trailer. And I would just sit there and wait,” she recalled.

