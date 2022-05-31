Mbappé’s no, Montero’s yes and Sánchez’s I don’t know

Football is the alpha and omega, and the Real Madrid Champions it blurs any other figure and opaque any other subject. But there is no reason why white victory in Paris grant leniency to some characters who have left some logical or credible explanations pending in the past week. And we don’t talk about the King Juan Carlos, who has already expiated with his abdication the improper actions he committed with life and with the property. You will have, yes, the obligation to punish for the crimes that are imputed to you when you are effectively convicted for them, but, in the meantime, you have the right, without further explanation, to develop your private life where you really want .

Without abandoning football, who we do want to do the penultimate coda to is Mbappe. With his ‘no’ to what he always said was the team of his dreams, the talented soccer player has shown, and it is his right, that soccer, more than his passion, is his profession, and that by exercising it he wants to receive the greatest possible remuneration. That acknowledgment, as clear and explicit as the balance of a current account, would have closed a controversy that was extended with disquisitions about the fact that the family and the social and political environment have insurmountably conditioned his decision. But no, the Parisian has preferred to remain as a committed young man, rather than with the grandeur of France -to which he could always have contributed as a star of his national team and of the most important and mediatic club in the world-, with a team that only represents the economic power of a foreign state with values ​​and principles that are not very edifying. Ah, it is true that he too has remained an obedient boy!

Going into matters of real substance, the approval of the bill for the only yes is yes. Another twist in the progrefeminist social engineering in which, in the name of a supposed equality, absurd approaches in couple relationships and the greatest technical-legal aberrations in the legal articulation fit. For the minister, the effective achievement of equality and security for women involves imposing a special protectionism, by considering them an exotic species that is not prepared to survive in spaces of freedom and real equality such as liberal and democratic societies, that what they should do is not stigmatize men because they are potential aggressors, but rather pursue those who actually aggress with the greatest rigor. Wrong, then, deep down, it is equally wrong in the form: on the one hand, making regulated and preventive behaviors necessary (and it is not about the use of condoms) in what should be the very private and free intimate relationship of men and women , and on the other, reversing the burden of proof in the case of a sexual assault allegation.

The unconfessed explanation for so much nonsense can only be that, in addition to his complete ignorance of positive law and the general principles that inspire it, Irene Montero does not have an egalitarian conception of human beings, and does not understand that the virtues and defects are individual attributes of each one for the fact of being a person and not for being of one or another gender. And finally, the one who is ontologically incapable of having a behavior that is no longer appropriate and opportune, but worthy and honorable with the representation that he holds is Pedro Sanchez. In the appearance in Congress to explain the espionage cases, he once again brought out the best of himself and, without further ado, assured “he had no knowledge of the operational activities carried out by the CNI”, blaming the staff of said center and the judge who controls them.

But soul of pitcher, if that is worse; If that’s like acknowledging that you don’t know anything, that nobody pays attention to you and that everyone in this state misgovernment that we have does what they want. In the film some good men, made from a wonderful script by the versatile Aaron Sorkin, Lieutenant Kafee (Tom Cruise) is forced to confront Colonel Jessup (Jack Nicholson) with the appearance that in his Marine regiment in Cuba he does not exercise real authority and that each one there solves the problems without attending to his orders, so that he reacts and ends up recognizing that, of course, it was he who ordered the Red Code. Last Thursday it was a matter of honor, and of pants -or skirts- that it had been heard to say: “Indeed, Mr. Rufián, for this and that reason, it was I who ordered that they spy on you.”