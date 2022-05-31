Matías shares passion with a bachelor from ‘First Dates’: “I lose my hair with Britney”



Grisson gives it all to the rhythm of Britney Spears during their date in ‘First Dates’



Grisson teaches his date the popular Spanish sayings: “Who does not support no…”



Andrés and religion: “Christianity and homosexuality, better not”

A Britney Spears song has managed to reveal more daring side of Matíayes what grisson seduce her date on ‘First Dates’ at the hip. Matías shares passion with the bachelor and both give it their all when the music plays.

“I am a total mischief, the innocence has already passed”, assured Grisson, who has tried everything and cannot find a person who can get along with him. Looking for a simple, fun person and above all, who is human. Physically it is not very demanding “I am for other things”.

She loves to dance to pop music and assures that she gets very high with songs by Britney Spears or Madonna, something she has in common with Matías. Upon hearing Britney’s name, Carlos Sobera looked at Matías with a “your favorite” and the waiter has confessed “as I dance to Britney, I lose my hair” and he wanted to know if they were going to dance to one of his songs because he was willing to come on top.

Grisson in ‘First Dates’four.com

Andrés, Grisson’s date, has been defined as a man who is too open and extroverted he loves all the verbs “dance, sing…”, is very Latin and does not stop interacting with everyone. Seeing Grissom he felt that he had very pretty eyes, he has always wanted to be with a boy with light eyes and he had just found it.

Andrés did not do well with a Christian boy: “They are like reagents or you are a Christian or you are homosexual”

One of her first conversations has been about her past relationships and Andrés has told her that she had a year-long relationship with a boy, but that it was a very toxic relationship. His partner was a Christian and did not finish accepting his sexual condition “Christianity and homosexuality, better not. They are like reagents or you are a Christian or you are homosexual, practically. You can’t be both… I saw him on a Saturday and we had sex and the next day he didn’t show up, neither on Sunday, nor on Monday… “I’m in crisis” and what do I do, I do nothing, I die, I bury myself… A stormy relationship”.

Andrés and religion: “Christianity and homosexuality, better not”

Andrés wanted to know things about Grissom, but before he finished telling him, he didn’t hesitate to answer him and tell him something new. He is living in Seville and he is in love with the city because its colors and its alleys remind him of Medellín.

Grisson and Andrés during their date in ‘First Dates’four.com

Grisson was delighted with Andrés and has not hesitated to tell him during dinner, something that has flattered him a lot. In addition, he has taught him some Spanish sayings when it comes to toasting that he has liked a lot. Knowing that “who does not support does not…”, Andrés has started to support his cup as if there were no tomorrow. Grissom has loved the innocence of his quote “he is innocent, not stupid”.

Their date was going very well and when Carlos Sobera asked them to stand up to dance, things only got better. Grisson has felt that he was on stage and has given everything to the rhythm of the music. Andrés was hallucinating with the hip movement of his date and has released a “hired”.