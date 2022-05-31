Måneskin, watch the video for ‘Supermodel’

After presenting the song at Eurovision first and then by Jimmy Fallon, the official videoclip of Supermodel, the new single from Måneskin. You can find it above.

The song, as we told you here, was produced among others by Max Martin, whose skilled hands have turned into hits many songs by pop stars such as Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Britney Spears (Måneskin already perform the cover of Womanizer).



Shot by Bedroom, the video tells the story of one Supermodel, played by Nina Marker, who runs away from a party that appears to have been pretty funny. In her hands she has a purse containing something sparkling. The four will try to get the purse back until… the rest can be found in the video above.

In a recent interview for the British magazine NME, Damiano David explained that his “forbidden pleasure” is to piss off rock purists. “It doesn’t make sense to me to expect you to act like the Stones or Queen. It is stupid and futile to expect a band of 20 years old to replicate what happened in the 70s and 80s. We are in 2022, so we try to do something new that satisfies us and makes us happy. I love it when people say, “Well, it’s not Led Zeppelin.” I know it! We will never be like them. I’m not Robert Plant, although I wish I was! I have to do things my way ».