Malcolm in the middle: Jeremy Renner, Hawkeye, appeared in the series

Definitely, Malcolm in the middle has been one of the most critically acclaimed comedy series and has had a wide variety of guest actors, one of them was actor Jeremy Rennerbest known for being one of the main Avengers: Hawkeye, in the MCU franchise.

The Serie starring Frankie Muniz, It was one of the Fox network productions that won 7 Emmy Awards.7 Golden Globes and became a springboard for many actors who today have one of the most recognized careers like Bryan Cranston in the series of breaking bad, The way Y your honor.

In addition to the appearance of Jeremy Renner, Malcolm in the middle had other actors who are very famous today such as Emma Stone, Jason Alexander, Octavia Spencer, Dakota Fanning, Michael Welch and Hayden Paenttiere, to name a few. .

Although the last issue of Malcolm in the middle was on May 14, 2006, it continues to be one of the favorite series of many users and has even managed to mark an entire generation, being considered one of the best television series today.

Jeremy Renner in ‘Malcolm in the Middle’

As we already mentioned, the actor Jeremy Renner had a small appearance in Malcolm in the Middle, and this was right in the first episode of the series. If you revisit the first chapter, you will notice that in the scene where Francis appears (Malcolm’s older brother) in handcuffs, behind him Jeremy Renner is found playing a policeman.

Let us remember that the reason why Francis was sent to military school was because of the different incidents that he caused during his rebellious stage, for which he ends up arrested by the police, being the very actor who plays Hawkeye.

Now we know that Jeremy Renner before he became the Avenger with perfect aim with his bow and arrows, he was a policeman who was dedicated to catching rebellious teenagers from the street.

