Magical trailer for Pinocchio with Tom Hanks as Geppetto

MADRID, May 31. (CultureLeisure) –

Disney has launched the first trailer of Pinocchiothe live-action film directed by Robert Zemeckis that will once again bring the classic to the screen. An adaptation will see the light in Disney+ next September 8 and that it has Tom Hanks in the role of Geppettothe father of the wooden doll, whom the Blue Fairy turns into a flesh-and-blood child in this preview.

Pinocchio assumes what will be the first remake in real image since the House of the Mouse premiered Mulan in 2020not counting the reinterpretation of 101 Dalmatians with cruel one year later. But it also means the reunion between Hanks and Zemeckiswith whom the Oscar-winning actor has already worked on Castaway And Forrest Gump.

This 1 minute and 42 second sneak peek shows hanksAlready turned into Geppetto while working tirelessly, to the incessant sound of the multitude of cuckoo clocks that surround him in his workshop. Accompanied by his cat, the carpenter is polishing the details of his latest joba wooden puppet wearing white gloves and a red breastplate.

At nightfall, he prays, with all his might, to the first star of the night so that, with your beg, fulfill your only wish in the worldthat his greatest achievement, the puppet he has created come to life, since what the craftsman most longs for, is a son.

and while it sounds the mythical Disney song, When you whis upon a stara brilliant flash of white light, appears through the house of the Italian craftsman, dazzling even Jiminy Cricketthe voice of Pinocchio’s conscience in the 1940 animated film and the one here, voiced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.





Likewise, the trailer also shows other characters such as The Blue Fairy by Cynthia Erivo Fulfilling Geppetto’s fervent wish, giving life to the endearing wooden doll or the coachman played by Luke Evans.

Although without a doubt, the scene that has most dazzled Disney fans in the preview, has been the one in which Pinocchio himself -Who will give voice, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth– moves for the first time.

Pinocchiowhich will premiere next September 8 on Disney +It’s one of the live action remakes that prepares the House of the Mouse. And among which are titles like The little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey, Snow White with Rachel Zegler, Rapunzel, Bambi, Lilo & Stitch, Hercules, Peter Pan or the Aristocats.

A trance, that of the review in real image, which other animation classics have gone through such as Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, The Jungle Book, Dumbo, The Lion King or the aforementioned Mulan and Cruella.