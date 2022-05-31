Louis Tomlinson in Lima: look at the funny memes of his arrival in Peru

Memes about Louis Tomlinson in Lima. (Photo: Capture)

Louis Tomlinson former member of One Direction is already in Lima since the night of May 30. The “Louies”, name of the fandom of Tomlinson, they followed every step that the singer took since his arrival in Peru. Of course, the memes were not lacking since his arrival.

The concert that the British artist will offer will be next Wednesday, June 1 at Arena Peru de Jockey Plaza, space that has a capacity of 2,800 people.

As we mentioned, the memes were not lacking and it is that the concert of Harry Styles’ ex-partner is one of the most anticipated by the public, who have followed him from the airport, after having completed his last presentation in Brazil.

When he arrived in Peru, the Peruvian “Louis” they were finding out where the famous singer would stay and they found it.

Without waiting any longer, they ran to the outskirts of a well-known hotel located on the Miraflores boardwalk and stayed up all night singing songs like “Motor y Motivo” by Grupo 5. In social networks, the expectation was shown, and the trigger was undoubtedly the tweet that Tomlinson dedicated to Peru and the fans of this country.

“What an incredible welcome to Peru. You blow my mind, “wrote the youthful idol on Twitter, creating greater emotion in the Peruvian fandom.

the publication He made it at 6:52 pm on May 30 and so far it already has more than 200,000 likes, around 54,000 shares and more than 27,500 comments. All of the above, among other things, gave rise to the creation of memes. The motives? You will see them in the pictures.

For its part, the producer Move Concerts Peru announced the hours of entry, access and details for the show through its social networks. Among the data they announced, it can be read that on June 1 the doors will open from 6PM, the pedestrian access will be through Av. Olguín N°200, the COVID protocol must be followed by the attendees, among other recommendations. This will be the Louis Tomlinson concert schedule.

– 06:00 pm – Doors open

– 08:00 pm – Sun Room (opening band)

– 09:00 p.m. – Louis Tomlinson

– Pedestrian Access: Av. Olguin

Former member of one of the greatest phenomena in the history of music, One Direction and arrives as part of an extensive world tour that toured the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Australia, Japan, Argentina, Brazil , United States and now Peru.

Louis Tomlinson arrives in Peru thanks to MOVE Concerts Peru, producer of concerts such as Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Jonas Brothers, among other young stars. Everything ready to relive the magic of the concerts of the great international stars in the country.

FACT: The last time Louis set foot on Peruvian soil It was on April 27, 2014. So far, about 8 years have passed for the singer to return to the country. After his presentation in Peru, the singer will prepare for his show in Colombia, which will take place on June 3.

