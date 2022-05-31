Looks of the month: what did the stars wear?

Charming and original, the stars love to amaze. Very popular on social media and always present at the most worldly events, they enchant with a trendy look. Red carpet or street style, on vacation or work commitments: for VIPs, every occasion is a good one to show off. Trends evolve and they, chameleon-like, change month after month: what did the famous ones wear this May?

Colors and patterns

Summer is upon us and with the temperatures rising the stars… take off their clothes. The first costumes arrive: from the animalier 4giveness from Sophie Codegoni to the asymmetrical black of Irina Shayk up to the floral of Gigi Hadid, the whole seems to dominate. There are many famous women who focus on color for their looks. At the Monaco GP Elisabetta Gregoraci is cheerful in the apple green of Jacquemus while Diletta Leotta at the stadium she plays with fuchsia: both choose a blazer-dress. Red Valentino for Drusilla Foer, very elegant as always. At Sister Kourtney’s Wedding (LOOK at the photos) Khloe Kardashian is scratchy in Dolce & Gabbana.

Black and white star

There are not only colors and patterns in the looks of the stars. Black and white also stand out, two shades that never go out of fashion. TO Made in South Lorella Boccia is romantic in the lace minidress by Philosophy. Emily Ratajkowski she has sensuality to spare and to walk the dog she opts for a long but completely transparent dress by Cover. Newlyweds at the market in Los Angeles Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz (HERE the details of their fairytale wedding) are more in love than ever: she is boho-chic with a soft dress and very high sabot Versace. Julia Fox enriches her white outfit with burgundy details but exaggerates a bit. Discover in the gallery the best and the worst of the May looks of the stars.

Related Posts