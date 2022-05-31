Lionel Messi opens up about the hell of Covid-19 and reveals that his lungs were affected and he could not run

LIONEL MESSI revealed that the effects of Covid-19 have led him to struggle with respiratory problems.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, 34, contracted the virus in January.

As a result, he missed Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia, as well as three domestic matches with PSG.

But he has now revealed that he suffered long-term effects from the disease that impacted his lungs.

In an interview with TYC Sports earlier this week, he said, “It left me with side effects.

“It left me with side effects in my lungs. I came back and about a month and a half went by without even being able to run because my lungs were affected ”.

Despite being out of action for around three weeks earlier in the year, Messi also admitted he returned too soon, which ultimately made his condition worse.

He added: “I got back before I should have, and it got worse because I went too fast and eventually made me go back.

“But I couldn’t take it anymore, I wanted to run, train – I wanted to keep going. And in the end, it got worse ”.

Messi had a difficult start to life in Ligue 1.

In addition to dealing with various injury and illness problems, he has not been able to reach the same heights as when he was at Barcelona.

He was also subjected to poor treatment by PSG fans.

In March, he received boos and mockery from fans during their 3-0 home win against Bordeaux.

Some even demanded that he leave by vandalizing the PSG training ground with graffiti saying “Leo out”.

However, despite the disappointing season, he is reportedly expected to stay at the Parc des Princes next year.