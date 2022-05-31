Kylie Jenner gushes for her unnamed son as she shares the rare shot of both babies

Kylie Jenner shared a rare photo of her newborn son playing with her sister Stormi as fans still await the announcement of the name for the three-month-old baby.

The reality star shared a photo of her two children with rapper Travis Scott on her Instagram story after keeping the latest from giving birth in February away from the crowd.

The children’s faces are obscured in the adorable photo, which focuses on their tiny feet next to each other as 4-year-old Stormi stands next to the baby’s green sweater.

“I made these feet”, wrote the mother of two children next to the photo.





Makeup mogul and rapper Sicko Mode have kept their son private since his birth, but shared a handful of photos of the black-faced newborn.

At Easter, Kylie, 24, posted a photo of the baby with her dad and a shot of the baby’s new trendy Baby Dior outfit.

Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian admitted last week that she was a driving force behind choosing the young man’s original name.





Speaking on an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Khloe, 37, revealed: “She said she wanted a list of names.

“I have given a list of names. And I don’t know if you only said W names. But there were a lot of W names. “

The founder of Good American added: “I’m not offended that she doesn’t like Wolf.”



(Image: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)



Jenner spoke to USA Today in an interview about how she initially felt rushed to pick a name for her son.

“We had to quickly sign the birth certificate, and then I knew the moment I signed the birth certificate that I was probably going to change her name,” she revealed.

“It just didn’t suit him. We haven’t legally changed his name yet. We are in the process, so it wouldn’t be fair to share anything when we don’t have an official name ”.

Despite keeping her little one hidden from the public eye, Kylie has made some lovely appearances with Stormi in the past few weeks.

The little girl joined in the festivities to celebrate her aunt Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy earlier this month.

Over the busy weekend, Jenner posted two adorable photos of herself and her daughter posing in the garden of an Italian villa.

“Just me, storm and coconut traveling the world together,” captioned the post, referring to the little girl’s beloved Barbie.

